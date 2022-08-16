ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WYSH AM 1380

tnAchieves looking for volunteer Mentors

With the Tennessee Promise last-dollar scholarship program, every student graduating from a Tennessee high school has the opportunity to attend a Tennessee community college or a Tennessee College of Applied Technology. And, to help the students transition from high school to college, they are assigned a tnAchieves mentor. Currently, tnAchieves...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Hunter Daniels Named Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies ‘Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year’

NASHVILLE, TN — Hunter Daniels has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is assigned to Wilson County but works throughout the 12 Middle Tennessee counties in TWRA District 21. Daniels’ award was...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Northeast Tennessee schools implement new grading scale

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students across the region are back in the classroom, and this year, students in Tennessee schools are starting off with a change to their grading scale. A new law in the state changes the uniform grading system for students to a 10-point scale. Dr. David Timbs, Supervisor of Secondary and Instructional […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

THSO, local agencies team up for ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is teaming up with law enforcement agencies across the state for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from August 17 to September 5, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
NASHVILLE, TN

