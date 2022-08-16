Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution will be on the Nov. 8 ballot
(TN Sec’y of State press release) Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. “Tennessee voters need to be aware of the proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot,” said Secretary of...
WYSH AM 1380
tnAchieves looking for volunteer Mentors
With the Tennessee Promise last-dollar scholarship program, every student graduating from a Tennessee high school has the opportunity to attend a Tennessee community college or a Tennessee College of Applied Technology. And, to help the students transition from high school to college, they are assigned a tnAchieves mentor. Currently, tnAchieves...
Tennessee Tribune
Hunter Daniels Named Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies ‘Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year’
NASHVILLE, TN — Hunter Daniels has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is assigned to Wilson County but works throughout the 12 Middle Tennessee counties in TWRA District 21. Daniels’ award was...
Parents sue Tennessee school district over curriculum including race and gender topics
A parent group on July 8, 2022, filed a lawsuit in the Twenty-First Judicial District against Tennessee education officials and the Williamson County school district for allegedly violating state laws restricting teachings on race and gender. Tennessee House Bill 580 aims to prohibit school districts from incorporating materials into the...
New grading scale impacts thousands of Tennessee students
The new school year is bringing a new grading scale along with it because Tennessee lawmakers said the previous grading scale presented challenges for families.
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. Blackburn
Pastor urges Blackburn to heed the call for Christians to tell the truth. A Tennessee pastor affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition issued a video statement in which he said Sen. Marsha Blackburn's "dishonest" rhetoric was dangerous and had far-reaching negative consequences.
David ‘Davy’ Crockett: Facts about the ‘King of the Wild Frontier’
David 'Davy' Crockett was born on August 17, 1786. In honor of the King of the Wild Frontier's birthday, here's a list of interesting things to know about the legendary Tennessee pioneer.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money
The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
Northeast Tennessee schools implement new grading scale
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students across the region are back in the classroom, and this year, students in Tennessee schools are starting off with a change to their grading scale. A new law in the state changes the uniform grading system for students to a 10-point scale. Dr. David Timbs, Supervisor of Secondary and Instructional […]
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
Elevated lead levels reported at schools in 19 Middle Tennessee counties
The report, issued this month, says 53 school districts across Tennessee reported at least one elevated result; 44 counties across the state had at least one school with an elevated result; and a total of 794 drinking fixtures were reported to have elevated lead levels.
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
fox17.com
First female veterinarian in Coffee County receives Governor's Excellence in Service Award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has recognized Tennessee veterinary trailblazer, Dr. Jill Johnson, with an Excellence in Service Award for exceptional service to the state and her fellow Tennesseans. Dr. Johnson D.V.M. is an Animal Health Veterinary Medical Officer with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA)...
localmemphis.com
Tennessee third graders who fail TNReady reading test could be held back starting this school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A single test and summer school could mean the difference in a full year of schooling. This month the renewed third-grade retention law goes into effect in Tennessee. The law, passed back in 2021, will allow schools to hold back third graders who don't pass the.
WYSH AM 1380
THSO, local agencies team up for ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is teaming up with law enforcement agencies across the state for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from August 17 to September 5, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
localmemphis.com
'I'm sitting in front of my classroom library on a Saturday': Tennessee teacher pushes back on state's book ban
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A new state law banning books is causing some controversy in the classroom and a teacher out of Murfreesboro is at the center of it. In Sydney Rawls' three-minute-long video, she calls the Age-Appropriate Materials Act useless, saying it's shifting the focus away from teaching kids how to read.
WATE
Tennessee veterinarian encourages farmers to use caution when purchasing cattle
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee State veterinarian is advising cattle buyers on the best practices and legal requirements before purchasing animals from outside of the state. Animales from outside of Tennessee, by law, must have a current health certificate issues within 30 days of movement and official identification....
Is Tennessee positioned to survive inflation? Here’s what one economist says
Are families in Tennessee positioned to weather the storm of higher prices amid an uncertain few months ahead?
WDEF
News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
