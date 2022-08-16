ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you were to ask someone what the best console of all time is, the answer you get will probably massively depend on their own bias. If you asked me, I’d probably say the Wii U, albeit mostly because it’s a funny answer to give (that said, I do have a very big soft spot for it, and I’m still wracked with guilt from unplugging it to make room for my PS5).
nintendosoup.com

Americas eShop Update: Cursed to Golf, Little League World Series Baseball 2022, Ooblets

Wave Race 64 – It’s time to get wet and wild, because the Wave Race 64 game is sailing to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library! Choose from one of four watercraft racers with distinct abilities and feel the rumble of the waves across nine scenic courses. Try to capture glory in Championship Mode, pull off tricks in Stunt Mode or challenge a friend in 2P VS. Mode. Plus, racing conditions will change with the weather, and the water will respond to the way you race! Wave Race 64 splashes down on Nintendo Switch for players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership on Aug. 19.
PC Gamer

You can be Master Chief in Yakuza 0 because mods are magical

It's little known trivia that Master Chief really likes disco and karaoke. You know how Kiryu, protagonist of Yakuza 0, is super strong and can throw people at other people and generally deliver an unspeakable beatdown on all those he encounters? You know who else can do that? Superhuman Spartan John-117, the Master Chief, protagonist of the Halo series.
