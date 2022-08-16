Read full article on original website
Lawrence A. Lasell, 87, of Sandy Creek
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence A. Lasell passed away Monday, August 15th at his home under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 87 years old. Born on January 2nd, 1935, in Saratoga, a son to the late Arold and Irene Scofield Lasell....
Man frees stuck skunk
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - It was a rude awakening for an Adams Center man over the weekend when he found an unwanted visitor at the bottom of his well. Jim Yerdon found a skunk stuck there, unable to make its way out. Yerdon used a combination of some...
Movie, partially shot in Watertown, premiers Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new movie that was partially shot in Watertown premiers Friday. The people behind the film, Michelle DiBernardo and Robert Resto, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about it. Watch their interview above. “Brainhunter New Breed 1987″ is a horror movie...
Greig man killed in motorcycle crash
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 55-year-old Lewis County man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving rear-ended a car. It happened at around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Route 126 at County Route 49 in the town of Watertown. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
Public asked to help find Boonville man
BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing Boonville man. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies say 48-year-old David Talerico was last seen walking in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Boonville around 6 p.m. Monday. He’s described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing...
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
