San Luis Obispo County, CA

kprl.com

Dog Bone Roundabout 08.15.2022

Did you drive through the detours on Golden Hill and Union roads in Paso Robles?. Ditas Esperanza said the detours frustrated a lot of drivers over the past week. But she says people need to stop using the medical plaza parking lot as a short cut. That’s private property.
PASO ROBLES, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for August 8 to 14

On August 8, Manuel Roy Catron, 28, transient, was arrested at 8950 Montecito Ave. for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and probation violation: re-arrest/revoke. On August 10, Melanie Marie Willis, 36, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for vandalism of $400 or more. On August 10, Ashley Ann Croom, 32, transient,...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles, CA
California State
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
California Crime & Safety
New Times

Five Cities Fire prepares for future without Oceano

San Luis Obispo County's third-busiest municipal department is about to become even busier as its remaining members grapple with a future devoid of the Oceano Community Services District. The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) officially entered a "wind down period" now that Oceano voters rejected the flat parcel tax that...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
KEYT

Fire crews contain wildland fire in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were able to quickly contain a wildland fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out just after 4:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Airport Road near Old Dry Creek Road, according to Cal Fire. The...
PASO ROBLES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Double Car Crash on Highway 101 [Pismo Beach, CA]

56-Year-Old Annette Rocha Arrested after Stealing a Bus near Murray Avenue. The incident happened on August 15th, at around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of Court Street and Murray Avenue. According to initial reports, Rocha began hitting a passenger and stole his phone. She then jumped into the driver’s seat...
PISMO BEACH, CA
kclu.org

Central, South Coast growers using Southern California farmers markets to try to stay profitable

It’s a busy day at a farmers market. As you look around, you see booths selling produce from places like Nipomo, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Goleta. But, this farmer’s market isn’t in Carpinteria, or Santa Barbara. It's in Studio City. Many Central and South Coast farmers have been bringing their produce to LA farmer’s markets for years. But, with rising costs the profit margin of selling retail instead of wholesale makes them much more important.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Sound Off – Wed 08/17/2022 – Terrie Banish, Mary Theroux & FIRE

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Truck loaded with produce crashes, burns in Templeton

A semi-truck transporting oranges crashed on Highway 101 near Highway 46 in Templeton Tuesday morning, causing a fire and littering the highway with debris. Shortly after 4 a.m., the driver was headed northbound when his truck drove off the road and hit a guardrail. The crash ruptured the truck’s fuel tank and the truck became engulfed in flames.
TEMPLETON, CA
visitavilabeach.com

Introducing Harford Seafood Co.!

We are so excited to welcome a new fish market to the end of the pier here in Avila Beach! Harford Seafood Co. offers sustainably caught, local seafood including crab, salmon, halibut, and shrimp. Owner, Shaun Corrales, is proud to work with local fishermen to source high-quality seafood straight from...
AVILA BEACH, CA

