kprl.com
Dog Bone Roundabout 08.15.2022
Did you drive through the detours on Golden Hill and Union roads in Paso Robles?. Ditas Esperanza said the detours frustrated a lot of drivers over the past week. But she says people need to stop using the medical plaza parking lot as a short cut. That’s private property.
Atascadero arrest records for August 8 to 14
On August 8, Manuel Roy Catron, 28, transient, was arrested at 8950 Montecito Ave. for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and probation violation: re-arrest/revoke. On August 10, Melanie Marie Willis, 36, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for vandalism of $400 or more. On August 10, Ashley Ann Croom, 32, transient,...
102-year-old woman crashes into home in Santa Barbara County
A 102-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into her own home in northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in the city of Santa Maria. The woman got her pedals confused and mistakenly accelerated into the side of her garage, according to […]
Gimme Shelter: The limits of emergency housing vouchers in California
On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” CalMatters’ Manuela Tobias and the Los Angeles Times’ Liam Dillon sit down with Jack Lahey, homeless services coordinator in San Luis Obispo, to discuss the mixed results of a federal rental assistance program.
Former SLO police chief to retire after cancer diagnosis
Deanna Cantrell resigned her post in San Luis Obispo two years ago to take the top cop job in Fairfield.
Paso Robles man facing 35 years following attempted bank robbery conviction
A man previously convicted of bank robbery was found guilty once again of the same crime in Paso Robles.
New Times
Five Cities Fire prepares for future without Oceano
San Luis Obispo County's third-busiest municipal department is about to become even busier as its remaining members grapple with a future devoid of the Oceano Community Services District. The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) officially entered a "wind down period" now that Oceano voters rejected the flat parcel tax that...
KEYT
Fire crews contain wildland fire in Paso Robles
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were able to quickly contain a wildland fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out just after 4:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Airport Road near Old Dry Creek Road, according to Cal Fire. The...
L.A. Weekly
Double Car Crash on Highway 101 [Pismo Beach, CA]
56-Year-Old Annette Rocha Arrested after Stealing a Bus near Murray Avenue. The incident happened on August 15th, at around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of Court Street and Murray Avenue. According to initial reports, Rocha began hitting a passenger and stole his phone. She then jumped into the driver’s seat...
kclu.org
Central, South Coast growers using Southern California farmers markets to try to stay profitable
It’s a busy day at a farmers market. As you look around, you see booths selling produce from places like Nipomo, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Goleta. But, this farmer’s market isn’t in Carpinteria, or Santa Barbara. It's in Studio City. Many Central and South Coast farmers have been bringing their produce to LA farmer’s markets for years. But, with rising costs the profit margin of selling retail instead of wholesale makes them much more important.
kprl.com
Sound Off – Wed 08/17/2022 – Terrie Banish, Mary Theroux & FIRE
Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
SLO one of the least affordable places for student renters in the country, report says
According to Porch.com, 97% of the locations surveyed are more affordable than the San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles area.
SIG ALERT: Big rig hauling oranges catches fire, blocking NB 101 in Paso
The big rig, reportedly hauling oranges, catching fire and leaking fuel after crashing. The post SIG ALERT: Big rig hauling oranges catches fire, blocking NB 101 in Paso appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Kristin Smart trial: Handler says cadaver dog signaled in Paul Flores’ dorm during search
“She was very clear,” the handler said during her testimony Monday.
Thousands of dead anchovies wash up on the beach in Cayucos. Here’s what happened
See photos and video of the feeding frenzy and mass die-off near the Cayucos Pier.
calcoasttimes.com
Truck loaded with produce crashes, burns in Templeton
A semi-truck transporting oranges crashed on Highway 101 near Highway 46 in Templeton Tuesday morning, causing a fire and littering the highway with debris. Shortly after 4 a.m., the driver was headed northbound when his truck drove off the road and hit a guardrail. The crash ruptured the truck’s fuel tank and the truck became engulfed in flames.
Volunteers needed for Serve Santa Maria event this Saturday
For the first time since the pandemic, about 200 volunteers are needed for the Serve Santa Maria clean up.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus crashes into fire hydrant
A Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus carrying one student crashed into a fire hydrant Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported. The post Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus crashes into fire hydrant appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
visitavilabeach.com
Introducing Harford Seafood Co.!
We are so excited to welcome a new fish market to the end of the pier here in Avila Beach! Harford Seafood Co. offers sustainably caught, local seafood including crab, salmon, halibut, and shrimp. Owner, Shaun Corrales, is proud to work with local fishermen to source high-quality seafood straight from...
