Florida State

The Independent

Sharks spotted in knee-deep water as swimmers run for safety

Sharks spotted in knee-deep water in Florida have sent beachgoers sprinting from the water, marking the latest incident of an uptick of sightings of the massive predators along the US northeast shorelines.On Saturday afternoon, Kara Skonieczny was at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and was quick to whip out her camera and grab footage of a pair of sharks who had pulled up into the shallow water, Fox 13 first reported.The sighting quickly sent some swimmers sprinting for the shore, as one person in the video shared online can be heard shouting, “get out of the water”.The plea, however, was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
natureworldnews.com

Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head

Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
FLORIDA STATE
2 Dead, 8 Rescued and Several Others Still Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Florida Keys

Two people were found dead and five others are still missing after a boat capsized off the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said in statement on Friday. According to the statement, eight people were also rescued by "good Samaritans and partner agency crews." Among the eight rescued, six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation while two others were in good health and were transferred to a Coast Guard patrol boat.
AOL Corp

Stingray impales beachgoer, and second visitor also stung, Florida officials say

A stingray impaled one beachgoer with a barb, and a second person was also stung while in ankle-deep water at Daytona Beach, a Florida official said. Shortly after 11 a.m. on July 31, a 24-year-old woman from Maryland stepped on a stingray and got a partial barb stuck in the bottom of her left foot, according to Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs, spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Q 105.7

Was This Great White The New York Shark Attack Culprit?

The corpse of a great white shark washed up on the shores of Quogue, New York on July 20th. Coincidentally, that is the same day of the last shark attack reported off the south shores of Long Island. Could there have been a single shark that was creating havoc amongst beachgoers? Was there something wrong with this beast that caused it to attack swimmers and surfers?
QUOGUE, NY
Oxygen

Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Phys.org

How a mollusk found in the Florida Keys can put you in jail

Florida's marine life attracts people from all over the world—but what happens if someone gets too comfortable with the state's natural wonders?. Florida has strictly enforced laws in place to protect wildlife. Last week, for instance, a tourist visiting from Houston was accused of taking eight queen conch from their habitats in the Florida Keys. He was arrested and taken to jail.
FLORIDA STATE
Outdoor Life

Watch: Breaching Humpback Whale Smashes Fishing Boat

Two people in a fishing boat anchored off Plymouth, Massachusetts, had a close encounter with a large humpback that gave tourists and photographers a whale of a show. Camera shutters clicked as the whale breached far above the water’s surface and landed on the bow of the boat amid a cluster of eight other boats.
PLYMOUTH, MA
buckinghamshirelive.com

Urgent warning as 15 beachgoers left in extreme pain by tiny venomous fish

Beachgoers are being urged to be careful amid a string of reports of people getting stung by tiny fish with venomous spines. Weever fish spend most of their lives buried in the sand, but when disturbed, they shoot up their black dorsal fin in defence, injecting a painful venom into whichever unfortunate soul has stood on them.
