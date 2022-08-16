ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

foodsafetynews.com

Capri Sun drink recalled because of cleaning solution issue found after consumer complaints

Kraft Heinz is announcing a recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. “The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,” according to the recall on the company website. “Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.”
102.5 The Bone

Recall alert: Kraft Heinz recalls nearly 6K cases of select Capri Sun juice drinks

CHICAGO — Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling roughly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages, citing potential contamination concerns. Per the recall notice, issued Friday, a diluted cleaning solution used on food-processing equipment was “inadvertently introduced” into one of the Chicago-based food conglomerate’s production lines.
Popculture

Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
Popculture

Trader Joe's Cookies Recalled

Consumers are being advised against eating a popular treat sold at Trader Joe's. The grocery store chain on July 20 alerted customers to a voluntary recall of Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles, a popular cookie sold nationwide, due to possible foreign material contaminating the products. It was determined the cookies may contain hard plastic pieces, meaning they pose a health hazard to consumers.
iheart.com

13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizzas Are Being Recalled

More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are being recalled after authorities found they included an undesirable topping: scraps of metal. The affected pizzas, produced by Home Run Inn, are labeled Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although a number of consumers have reported finding pieces of metal on their pizzas, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, per the USDA.
iheart.com

Capri Sun Recalls Issues Recall - Pouches May Contain Cleaning Chemicals

Kraft Heinz is announcing a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories. Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.
Food Safety
The Associated Press

Kraft Heinz recalling contaminated Capri Sun juice pouches

Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun in the U.S. after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line. The company said it’s recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice blend. The “Best When Used By” date on the packages is June 25, 2023. Kraft Heinz said the diluted cleaning solution is used on its food processing equipment. The company said it discovered that the solution had accidentally mixed with the juice after getting consumer complaints about the juice’s taste. The recall does not apply to products sold outside of the U.S.
TheStreet

Kraft Heinz Recalls Contaminated Classic Kids' Drink

Few things in the world make you feel like a kid during summer breaks like an incredibly sugary drink that comes in a box or a pouch. Juice boxes and packets have always a hit with kids -- a delicious drink that comes in a fun, squeezable container that forces you to make loud slurping noises when you get to the end? Solid gold. The satisfying pop! of stabbing the straw through the little foil-covered hole is a sense memory that many of us can still quickly recall.
Food Recall News

Food recall news: Albertsons Companies recalls Ready Meals due to Undeclared allergens (fish, crustacean, egg, wheat, soy)

Food recall news: Albertsons Companies recalls Ready Meals due to Undeclared allergens (fish, crustacean, egg, wheat, soy) BOISE, Idaho – July 19, 2022 – Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) has voluntarily recalled three ReadyMeals seafood items prepared in store due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels. The recall was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.
FOOD SAFETY

