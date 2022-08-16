ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Can You Legally Be Buried With Your Pet in Texas?

People love their pets. Let’s face it, for many of us, our pets are our best friends. In fact, there have been many recent polls where people admit that they would rather sleep in the same bed with their pet as sleep with their spouse. Other studies have found that the average person has more photos of their pets in their smart phone right now, than their pets.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy