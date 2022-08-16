Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home burglarized

Burglars break into Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home The break-in happened on July 27. According to PageSix.com, Carey spent the last month in Italy with her boyfriend and her twins. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home was burglarized last month while she was away on vacation.

The break-in happened on July 27. According to PageSix.com, Carey spent the last month in Italy with her boyfriend and her twins.

It remains unclear what was stolen from the home.

There has been a string of violent home invasions targeting celebrities across metro Atlanta.

Sandy Springs police have confirmed that four suspected gang members have been arrested in connection with at least 15 home invasions in the area over the past year.

Investigators said the crew mostly targeted the homes of high-profile entertainment, sports or social media figures — including players from the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, as well as a leading lacrosse player.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and there could be more arrests in the future.

Carey purchased the colonial estate in an off-market transaction in November 2021 for $5.65 million, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom home features a pool, tennis court and playground.

