ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Martin County High School's Sophie Araque-Liu wins national Google Doodle contest

By Thomas Weber, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUllk_0hJAqunV00

STUART — A Martin County High School student's artwork — a drawing of her hugging her mother — is now displayed on Google's homepage for hundreds of millions to see.

Sophie Araque-Liu, a 16-year-old senior from Stuart, won this year's Doodle for Google contest, an annual competition for K-12 students to create their own versions of the Google logo. A nominee was selected from each state and U.S. territory, and a panel of judges determined the winner.

Araque-Liu will receive a $30,000 scholarship. Her artwork appeared this morning in place of Google's logo and will be displayed throughout the day today.

The theme for this year's contest was "I care for myself by ...," and Araque-Liu's redesign depicted her hugging her mother, set within the middle of the Google logo.

"I decided to show a different aspect of 'I care for myself,'" she said earlier. "I care for myself by letting other people care for me. ... It's just amazing to know you still have people supporting you, and you don't need to try to do everything on your own."

Her mother has always been so supportive of her art, she said, so their relationship fit the theme perfectly.

Google Doodle nomination:Martin County High School student's artwork wins nomination, could soon be on Google homepage

Martin County goes back to school:Back to school 2022: Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin county districts ready to reopen

When her artwork was selected in May as Florida's nominee, Martin County High School held a surprise assembly where dozens of friends and classmates surprised her with the announcement.

"It's absolutely insane," she said. "It's bonkers."

She also wins a $50,000 tech package from Google for establishing or improving a computer lab or technology program at Martin County High School.

Araque-Liu said she would use the $30,000 scholarship to help her and her sisters pay for college.

This story will be updated.

Thomas Weber is TCPalm's Indian River County government watchdog reporter. You can reach him at thomas.weber@tcpalm.com or 813-545-9113. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocamag.com

Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Martin County, FL
City
Stuart, FL
State
Florida State
Martin County, FL
Education
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach County School Board lambasted for designating day off for Muslim holiday

Some Palm Beach County residents castigated school board members Wednesday for accepting recognition from a Muslim community organization for incorporating a day off for students in future school years to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. At its June 1 meeting, the board approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years that included days off on April 10, 2024 and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Casting Call Press Release – Florida’s Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host. The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021. The podcast completed its first season releasing 14 episodes and garnering over 2,100 downloads, over 3,000 views on YouTube and growing. With its second season on the horizon, the offices are looking for the next great podcast host to star in the series.
FLORIDA STATE
palmbeachillustrated.com

“The Next Big Thing” Coming to West Palm Beach

The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District have narrowed down the search for the community’s “The Next Big Thing.” Three semi-finalists are vying to showcase their exciting new large-scale urban experience in the heart of the city, down from more than 20 organizations from around the world that submitted ideas for interactive experiences.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Doodle#Google Logo
BOCANEWSNOW

REACTION: Governor DeSantis’ Education Plan Is Idiotic, Brilliant

BocaNewsNow.com Readers React To DeSantis’ Plan To Let Uneducated Retired Military Teach In Public School. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan to let untrained, potentially uneducated retired military veterans teach in public schools with only basic training is largely being […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

'Confusion Corner' in Stuart is back with new look

One of downtown Stuart's most popular attractions is finally back in motion with a new look. "A huge relief. Great, great relief," said business owner Manuela Bentley. It's known as "Confusion Corner," a unique set of crossroads where eight streets come together to form one of the most confusing intersections in the U.S.
STUART, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
cityoffortpierce.com

Fort Pierce Police Department Kicks Off Courageous Kids 2022

Location: First Step Park, North 31st Street & Avenue G. FORT PIERCE POLICE DEPARTMENT KICKS OFF COURAGEOUS KIDS 2022. The City of Fort Pierce Police Department proudly announces the 2022 kick-off event for Courageous Kids. The event will be held on August 23, 2022, at First Step Park at North 31st Street and Avenue G. All residents of the City are invited to participate in this free fun family event. The Department has planned an afternoon filled with music, food, a bounce house, and more.
FORT PIERCE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants serve sweet treats: Batch, the Cookie Co. in Boca Raton; The Salty donut shop in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty will host a grand opening for its seventh ...
BOCA RATON, FL
fau.edu

FAU Seeks Older Participants for Aging and Memory Study

Researchers have been testing adults age 60 and older, primarily on FAU’s John D. MacArthur Campus in Jupiter and they are seeking more participants for the study. (Photo by Alex Dolce) Florida Atlantic University researchers are conducting a study to improve public health by providing information about how human...
BOCA RATON, FL
Architectural Digest

Tech Billionaire Larry Ellison Lists Palm Beach Mansion for $145 Million

Larry Ellison—co-founder of software behemoth Oracle and the sixth wealthiest person in the world according to Forbes magazine—has placed his Tuscan-style North Palm Beach estate on the market for a colossal $145 million. This figure is almost twice the $80 million price he paid for the property back in April of 2021. The listing comes after Business Insider reported that the tech titan broke the record for the most expensive Florida real estate purchase ever recorded with his acquisition of a $173 million estate in Manalapan, Florida, also in Palm Beach county, just about two months ago.
PALM BEACH, FL
newbeauty.com

The 3 Procedures This Plastic Surgeon Says Create the Biggest Transformations

Vero Beach, FL plastic surgeon Jimmy Chim, MD says of all the procedures he performs, head to toe, the three that he’s seen change the most lives are facelifts with necklifts, functional rhinoplasties, and facial gender-affirming surgeries. “What they all have in common is that they’re doing more than changing the aesthetics of a patient, but they’re also changing how the body functions and improving their overall wellness,” he shares.
VERO BEACH, FL
AFP

Boy loses part of leg to shark bite off Florida coast

A 10-year-old boy had part of his leg amputated after being bitten by a shark while snorkeling on vacation in the Florida Keys, his family has said. The boy was then airlifted to the Miami Children's Hospital where a medical team saved his life but was forced to amputate the leg below the knee.
JUPITER, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

New Tropical System, Southwest Of Florida, Expected To Enter Gulf

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new tropical system forming in the southwest Caribbean and it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. It poses no threat, at least in early forecasts, to Florida. National Hurricane Center Meteorologists issued this advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy