Heidi Klum ‘sad’ but ‘proud’ daughter Leni is going to college in New York

Leni is leaving the nest.

Heidi Klum has mixed feelings about her 18-year-old daughter going to college in New York, calling herself “sad” but “proud.”

The “America’s Got Talent” judge, 49, gushed to “Entertainment Tonight” Monday that Leni “has her head screwed on right.”

Klum explained, “Right now, college is on top of the list. It’s not modeling, and she’s really excited for that next chapter in her life.

“Unfortunately, she is moving away from home,” the model, who is also the mother of sons Henry, 16, and Johan, 15, and daughter Lou, 12, continued. “Which is obviously sad, but at the same time … she’s got enough [guts] to go for it.”

“She’s really excited for that next chapter in her life,” the model gushed. heidiklum/Instagram

The former “Project Runway” host noted that the teen is comfortable in Manhattan because they lived there while she filmed the Bravo show.

“I think she’s going to have a good time, but my heart will be sad,” Klum told the outlet.

Leni finished high school in June. leniklum/Instagram

In June, the Emmy winner called her eldest child “gutsy” for choosing to make the move.

“I’m just proud of her for being … the first one leaving the nest and really following her dreams,” she explained to “Extra” at the time.

The teen has been following her mom’s modeling footsteps. leniklum/Instagram

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel appeared on the “Today” show days later, telling Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist that Leni “just got into the school she always wanted to go to,” although she did not name the college.

Leni graduated from high school that same month, with the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl sharing footage from the ceremony via Instagram.

“I am VERY proud of YOU @leniklum #Classof2022,” she gushed in the June social media upload.

Leni’s biological father is Flavio Briatore, but Klum’s ex-husband Seal adopted her in 2009.