NME
Here’s two exclusive ‘Magic: The Gathering’ cards from ‘Dominaria United’
Wizards Of The Coast has shared two Magic: The Gathering cards from the game’s upcoming Dominaria United expansion, which NME can exclusively reveal. Two of the cards coming with Dominaria United are Sphinx of Clear Skies and Rohgahh, Kher Keep Overlord, which you can check out below. Rohgahh, Kher...
IGN
Sunsoft Is Back to Remind Fans of Its NES Glory Days
After a long period out of the public eye in North America, Sunsoft is returning to publish three new games based on its classic games catalogue. They include Ikki Unite, a multiplayer co-op roguelike; the return of Gimmick, a classic NES platformer; and Ufouria, a metroidvania expected to hit consoles in 2023.
Soul Hackers 2 Review: Ringo Drums Up Cyberpunk Excellence
The Devil Summoner series continues with a sequel to the original Soul Hackers, and this slick adventure doesn't disappoint.
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Will Conclude In Season 5 With The Archon Map
Call of Duty Season 5 is just around the corner, and Treyarch has confirmed the upcoming season will include "The Archon" as the final map for Vanguard Zombies. Treyarch tweeted a Zombies teaser on August 15, saying "Koritfex must die. Vanguard Zombies concludes in Season 5 with The Archon." The developer included an image of the logo artwork for The Archon, which is a stone-style text with glowing red symbols. The tweet also added confirmation that this final map is going to be a traditional round-based experience.
Everyone Kanye West Has Had Beef With Over The Years: Drake, Peppa Pig and More
Where’s the beef? Over the years, Kanye West has remained outspoken about his opinions — and he isn’t afraid to stand up against naysayers. While the Yeezy designer and Drake were once close friends and collaborators, the duo’s bond quickly faded after Pusha-T called out the Canada native on his “Infrared” single in 2018, which […]
NME
Pilou Asbæk: “‘Game Of Thrones’ changed my life”
Copenhagen via Belfast is an unusual route to Hollywood, but that’s how Danish actor Pilou Asbæk got there in 2016. His debut as the swaggering Euron Greyjoy in Game Of Thrones six years ago was a highlight of the latter seasons, filmed largely in Ireland, and helped to announce Asbæk to a wider audience. With a handful of tentpole studio gigs now awaiting release, we hear how he’s building on that success.
Upcoming PS5 games: All the new PS5 games for 2022 and beyond
Here's the upcoming PS5 games line-up, from God of War Ragnarok to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
NME
Kendrick Lamar shouts out young fan during show, writes heartfelt letter: “You are special”
Kendrick Lamar gave a shout-out to a young fan who attended his recent show in Detroit, later penning a heartfelt letter with words of encouragement. Footage of the interaction during the concert — which took place at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (August 14) — has made the rounds on social media, and captures the moment Lamar first notices the audience member, who was holding a sign which read: “My name is Kendrick. This is my [first] concert. Can we take a pic.”
Disney scrapped an open-world Iron Man game in development at Just Cause studio
The canceled Iron Man game would've had Arkham-style melee combat
Resident Evil fans are remaking the original game in Unreal Engine 5
You'll want to sink your teeth into this one
NME
Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Slipknot
A YouTuber has reimagined Metallica’s legendary track ‘Master Of Puppets’ as if it were written by Slipknot – check out the result below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
NME
‘Magic: The Gathering’ details ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Lord Of The Rings’ crossovers
Wizards Of The Coast has announced a Magic: The Gathering crossover with Doctor Who, and shared more details on upcoming sets for Lord Of The Rings and Warhammer. During Wizards Presents, Wizards Of The Coast announced a Doctor Who crossover for Universes Beyond that celebrates the TV show’s 60th anniversary.
NME
‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ in talks for a second season: “The goal is to air in 2024”
Extraordinary Attorney Woo is reportedly in talks for a second season, with the head of one of its production companies saying it hopes to go to air in 2024. The ongoing K-drama about a talented lawyer on the autism spectrum is available to stream on Netflix in some regions, and has been ranking highly on the platform’s viewership charts since its premiere last month. August 8-14 marked its sixth week on the list of top 10 non-English TV programmes, and its third consecutive week at the top spot.
ComicBook
Tekken: Bloodlines Is Now Streaming on Netflix
Netflix has been riding the anime train for years now, and one of the site's biggest titles of 2022 has gone live. After sharing the project with fans months ago, Tekken: Bloodline is now streaming, and it brings the video game IP to life in a way we've not seen before.
TechRadar
What do Oculus Quest 2 game developers want from next-gen VR headsets?
While VR only seems to have properly taken off in the past couple of years thanks to Meta’s hugely popular Quest 2 headset, many of us are already thinking about what next-gen headsets have in store for us. Meta itself is launching a successor to the Oculus Quest 2...
NME
How ‘Doom Eternal’ trains you to be a relentless killing machine
System Shack is NME’s new column that explores the mechanics behind the industry’s most successful games. This week, Rick Lane goes for the jugular in Doom Eternal. I firmly believe that Doom Eternal is a contender for the greatest FPS ever made. It wasn’t always this way. When I first played the game on launch in 2020, I felt slightly let down by it. I didn’t like many of the new additions id Software had made, like the extra platforming sequences and the greater emphasis on story. The experience felt baggy and cumbersome in a way that the 2016 reboot did not.
NME
‘Purple Hearts’ director defends Netflix film from racism backlash
Purple Hearts director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum has defended the Netflix film against criticism over misogynistic and racist themes. The romance drama, which has been watched for more than 100 million hours on the streaming service, follows Cassie (Sofia Carson), a liberal aspiring musician who enters a “marriage of convenience” with conservative Marine Luke (Nicholas Galitzine).
NME
‘Dead Island 2’ gets February release date
According to new Amazon listing, Dead Island 2 could be launching February 3, 2023. The game is currently up for pre-order on PS5 and PS4, though at the time of writing, developer Deep Silver has not announced any recent updates related to the game. Spotted by Wario64, the Amazon listing...
