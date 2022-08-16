ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New Zealand family unwittingly buys suitcases filled with body parts

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKTEa_0hJAqDHc00

An unsuspecting family in New Zealand bought suitcases at a storage facility auction last week — only to find dismembered human body parts stuffed inside.

The unlucky bidders called police to their home on Moncrieff Avenue in South Auckland on Thursday afternoon after opening their newly purchased luggage and making the grisly discovery, a local police official confirmed.

Cops do not believe the family that had purchased the bags as part of an online storage locker auction in Papatoetoe was involved in what is now being investigated as a suspected homicide.

The website Newshub reported the suitcases possibly contained multiple sets of remains, and police were trying to determine the exact number of victims and identify them.

“The priority for police is to confirm the identification of the deceased so that we can establish the full circumstances behind the discovery,” Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJeBS_0hJAqDHc00
Police could be dealing with multiple sets of remains, but they are still trying to determine the exact number of victims.
NZ Herald
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umQdt_0hJAqDHc00
It is believed the unlucky family that had bid on the contents of a storage locker had nothing to do with the bodies in the bags.
NZ Herald

Neighbors told the news site New Zealand Herald the family members were sorting through the contents of a trailer laden with items they had purchased sight unseen at the auction last week when they were struck by a “wicked smell” wafting from the property.

“I could smell it here. I thought it was a dead cat or something,” said the neighbor, who marveled that the family had not noticed the foul odor earlier.

Another neighbor, who used to work at a crematorium, told the site Stuff that he, too, picked up on the stench and recognized it right away as the smell of decomposition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULOyp_0hJAqDHc00
Police were awaiting the results of an autopsy to shed light on the victims.
NZ Herald

A third neighbor, Shelton Honana, called on anyone responsible for stashing the body parts in the suitcases to come forward.

“I feel sorry for the family because they’ve got nothing to do with it. And whoever did do it, come on, front up. It’s a bit unfair, bro. It’s horrific, f—ing scary,” he told Newshub.

On Tuesday, a relative at the Montcrief Avenue home said his family members had temporarily relocated because of the media attention.

The man said his loved ones were “doing all right” but wished to be left alone. He also said they did not know how many sets of remains were inside the luggage.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Police#Online Auction#Herald Neighbors
LADbible

Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Desperate mum REFUSES to leave Australian tropical island where her son has been missing for 15 days - as sister issues SOS and his bizarre behaviour before disappearance is revealed

A desperate Australian mum has refused to leave the tropical island her son went missing on more than two weeks ago after he was behaving erratically. Jackie Burgess is remaining with her daughter Shiralee Rosario on Magnetic Island, in the hope that her son, Ben Chisholm, 22, will be found, even as police scaled back their search.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Water park tragedy: Girl, 11, dies after vanishing under water for an hour at friend's birthday party as desperate onlookers grabbed goggles and dived into lake while trying to find her

An 11-year-old girl drowned yesterday during a friend's birthday party at a water park in Windsor. Desperate onlookers shouted her name and dived into the lake by Liquid Leisure to try and find her, while lifeguards reportedly were asking for goggles to search underwater. Thames Valley Police were called at...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Millionaire luxury sofa designer and her husband sue neighbour for £770,000 over six-figure loan he never paid back in legal fight that has cost them their five-bed beachfront family home

A millionaire luxury sofa designer is suing her friend and neighbour for more than £770,000 in a bitter dispute over a loan she gave him that he never paid back. Ginny Avison and her husband Andrew were good friends with Glenrick White back in 2014 when he asked them to lend him £210,000 for a multi-million-pound investment in the Caribbean.
LAW
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy