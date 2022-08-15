Plan a Beautiful Date at St. Pete Sunken Gardens

Sunken Gardens is a hidden gem of Tampa Bay. Located on 4th street, Sunken Gardens St. Petersburg is a botanical paradise filled with exotic plants and flowers up to 100 years old. As the oldest museum in St. Pete, and one of the last “roadside attractions” in Florida, the Sunken Gardens is a perfect date idea for plant-lovers and history-lovers alike.

Address: 1825 4th St. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704

What to See at Sunken Gardens St. Pete

Exotic plants

Walking trails

Wildlife exhibits

Guided tour included

Visiting Sunken Gardens, Florida

The main attraction is the large collection of exotic plants. And yet there is more to see as Sunken Gardens also has beautiful walking trails, extraordinary wildlife, grand waterfalls, and of course, blooming gardens for couples to enjoy. Couples can choose to walk through the beauty alone or partake in a guided tour (for no extra cost) to learn more about the plant species, as well as the history of the museum itself.

In addition to tours, Sunken Gardens also holds occasional special events. Visit Sunken Gardens ‘ website for details on special events.

The caretakers incorporate Florida’s wildflowers into various parts of the exotic gardens to attract and support butterflies, bees, and birds. So you and your honey can enjoy some of Florida’s natural beauty and Florida’s wildlife gets to have a place to frolic too!

Sunken Gardens St. Petersburg Pricing and Info

In terms of pricing, admission is $15 per adult and parking is free, making it an extremely affordable day date for all. If you and your loved one fall in love with Sunken Gardens, you can also choose to buy a year-long membership for only $100 a family or sign up to volunteer.

The last admission is sold at 4 p.m. daily.

Overflow parking is available along Crescent Lake Park (street parking) on the west side of 4th St. along 22nd Ave. N.

Sunken Gardens Tampa History

Although technically in St. Petersburg, Sunken Gardens is a Tampa area gem and landmark. The City of St. Petersburg purchased Sunken Gardens in 1999 with funds from a voter-approved tax. With the original vision in mind, the City works to preserve this historic botanical garden and use it to provide cultural and educational opportunities to the community.

Final thoughts…

Sunken Gardens hosts dozens of weddings each year. If you and your loved one think you’re ready to tie the knot, there is no better place to exchange vows than within this romantic oasis. Sunken Gardens St. Pete is truly a sight to see and is not to be missed with your love.

The post Plan a Beautiful Date at St. Pete Sunken Gardens appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide .