Eric Dane and estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart enjoy ‘family vacay’ in Europe

No bad blood here.

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart are vacationing in Europe with their daughters four years after announcing their split .

The actress, 51, shared an Instagram photo Monday with a silly shot of her estranged husband, 49, with Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10.

“This is us, family vacay 2022. #familia #travel #goodtimes #moretocome #eurodanes,” Gayheart captioned the post.

The duo’s eldest child strolled around in a white dress and black sunglasses with a shopping bag in hand in the social media upload, while her younger sister walked behind her in a New York sweatshirt and a plaid skirt.

The “Euphoria” star, for his part, grinned in a white top and maroon pants.

Gayheart went on to share more snaps via Instagram Stories, from Dane posing with Billie to their “happy kids” eating pizza.

She and Dane tied the knot in October 2004 and started their family six years later. In February 2018, the former model filed for divorce from the “Grey’s Anatomy” alum.

Gayheart called Dane and Billie “twins.” rebeccagayheartdane/Instagram

She cited irreconcilable differences for the split, asking for spousal support as well as joint legal and physical custody of their daughters.

“After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” she and the actor wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us.”

The estranged couple split in 2018 after 14 years of marriage. WireImage

While Gayheart has received three warnings from the Los Angeles Superior Court to take action in the case since filing, updates have not been publicized.

In July of the following year, Gayheart spoke to People about her family of four’s “new normal.”

The Broadway star explained, “We are doing our best to co-parent and maintain a family even though we’re not married. Legally we’re still married, but separated. And I think we’re doing a pretty good job of it.”