ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Suits Up at Wedding With Blazer, Trousers & Oxfords for J-Lo & Ben Affleck’s Walk Down the Aisle

Emme Muniz was sharply suited at mother Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding to Ben Affleck. The couple wed at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday — which also shared a romantic history, as it’s where they would have originally wed in their initial 2003 engagement. During Lopez and Ben’s wedding, 14-year-old Muniz dressed on-theme with the event’s all-white dress code in a suit. Featuring a matching blazer and trousers, Emme’s ensemble was given a smart finish with a set of black and white Oxford shoes. Emme’s ensemble also matched a new sibling’s outfits: Affleck’s 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina. At the ceremony, Lopez and Affleck were...
RICEBORO, GA
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy