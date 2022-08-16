What is it about clowns that some find the terrifying? Some find them just a little creepy and then there are some who have "coulrophobia"- which is a fear of clowns. Okay, so maybe the picture above is a bit extreme. But even the innocent birthday party clowns, or even the circus clowns, seem a bit scary. Whatever the deciding factor is for you- I will agree that sometimes clowns give me the heebie jeebies!

