Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso Soldier Surprises Unsuspecting Girlfriend With Heartwarming Homecoming and Ball Game Proposal
An El Paso serviceman surprised his girlfriend at a Chihuahuas game with not only an earlier-than-expected homecoming, he immediately dropped to one knee for an even bigger surprise. With the help of mom and dad and Andy Imfeld of the El Paso Chihuahuas, Juan Montes hit it out of the...
Sandwich Lovers Invited To Earl Of Sandwich Grand Opening in Far East El Paso
Sandwich lovers unite! The sandwich that started it all is soon opening its doors in far east El Paso. Earl of Sandwich will be opening its first El Paso location Friday, August 19, 2022 and the community is invited to a special grand opening celebration!. “The people of El Paso...
5 Places I Was Scared I’d Run Into a Clown in El Paso
What is it about clowns that some find the terrifying? Some find them just a little creepy and then there are some who have "coulrophobia"- which is a fear of clowns. Okay, so maybe the picture above is a bit extreme. But even the innocent birthday party clowns, or even the circus clowns, seem a bit scary. Whatever the deciding factor is for you- I will agree that sometimes clowns give me the heebie jeebies!
Las Cruces Is Getting A New Movie Studio & We Should Be Excited
El Paso loves movies. I know. Shocker right? We have a huge love for the arts here. Plenty of El Pasoans get involved in cinema & make something of themselves. And we certainly love seeing our city appear on the big screen. Well we can't forget our neighbors in Las...
George Lopez Returning to the El Paso Area, Bringing OMG Hi! Tour to the Pan Am in November
George Lopez is returning to the El Paso-area and bringing the laughs to Las Cruces this fall. The Grammy-nominated comedian and actor is on the road performing his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour and will be making a stop at the Pan American Center in November. Date and ticket info below.
Famed Artist Bordalo II Works On 64 Ft Mural In Downtown El Paso
Famous Portuguese artist Bordalo II begins work on 64 foot mural in downtown El Paso. Early this week, Bordalo II (pronounced Bordalo Segundo) arrived in El Paso with his team and immediately got to work on the giant mural installation at the One San Jacinto Plaza building. The world-renowned Portuguese...
Viral Video Lists 5 Things That Are So True About El Paso Texas
A recent viral video lists five true things when considering visiting El Paso, Texas. A video released this week has gone viral after Josh Pray revealed five vital things people should know about when visiting the Sun City, and it's both hilarious and true. Josh Pray is a social media...
El Paso’s Forecast for Today Is a 100% Chance of Spooky Movies
There are some El Paso people who love the rainy weather. While others don't enjoy the rain so much and only to a certain extent. If you're wondering about my opinion well I love it when it rains. But I only love the rain when I don't have to be out driving in it.
IN El Paso You Can Tell Rainfall Amounts By Size Of Rocks In Road
They say that native Alaskans describe the cold by the number of dogs they need to keep their beds warm. A standard winter evening would be a “one dog night”. A “three dog night” would be an exceptionally cold one, or, a classic rock band you might see playing at the county fair.
El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town
Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
Drop a Name of Your Favorite Hole-In-the-Wall Joint In El Paso
People in El Paso have their personal favorite hole-in-the-wall joint they love to grub at. But you know there are quite a few hole-in-the-wall restaurants in El Paso with some scrumptious food items you can't go without. People in El Paso are entitled to their own opinion on who they...
Free Drive Thru Pet Clinic Open To El Paso Pet Owners This Sunday
El Paso pet owners are encouraged to take advantage of the free clinic services this weekend, making it easier for pet owners to keep their family pets healthy and safe. As part of an ongoing nationwide campaign to vaccinate one million pets this year, El Paso Animal Services is on its way to doing its part, thanks to a generous grant by the Petco Love Foundation.
El Paso Artist Takes Part In Uvalde Mural Project To Honor Kids
One El Paso artist has been invited to Uvalde to participate in an art collective to create a mural in honor of the lives lost in May. The deadliest school shooting in Texas history occurred on May 24, 2022, when a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary School, opened fire, and killed nineteen children and two adults in the Latino town of Uvalde in South Texas.
El Paso Born Actor Makes Appearance in Netflix’s “The Sandman”
I recently started watching Netflix's newest show "The Sandman" which is based on the comic book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics. The show stars Tom Surridge as Morpheus AKA Dream AKA Dream Lord AKA The King of Dreams AKA The Sandman (yeah, he goes by several names here). It also stars Boyd Holbrook, Gwendoline Christie, and Patton Oswalt in supporting roles.
The Number 1 Horror Movie On Netflix Was Produced By El Pasoan
This weekend the horror movie that everyone has been clamoring about, Day Shift, was released onto Netflix. The movie stars Jamie Foxx as a vampire hunter in LA & he pairs up with Snoop Dogg to aid him throughout the film. To say it was a success... well that's putting...
Top 10 Diners’ Choice Winners In El Paso According To Open Table
We are sharing the top ten restaurants preferred by diners according to Open Table in El Paso, Texas. If you've made online dining reservations, chances are you've probably used Open Table, and now the convenient online service is sharing the top ten hot spots preferred by diners in the Sun City.
El Paso Downtown Art & Farmers Market Hosting Last Evening Farmers Market of the Summer
Haven’t been able to make it to a Saturday Downtown Art and Farmers Market?. If you have to work, have chores to do, or errands to run on Saturdays you don’t have to always miss out on locally made arts and crafts. August Evening Market. The city-sponsored Downtown...
Katy Perry Shares Special Message for a Kids Club in El Paso
Some kids in El Paso got the surprise of a lifetime from a huge pop star. Some kids in El Paso are certainly walking around with their heads held high thanks to Katy Perry. The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso shared some photos and a video message on Facebook from the popstar herself. In case you're unaware the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso is a community-based organization that provides a fun environment for kids when they aren't at home or school.
Share Your Paranormal Stories For ‘Haunted El Paso’ 2022 Series
As Halloween approaches, we are looking for your best paranormal stories from the borderland for the upcoming 2022 Haunted El Paso series. El Paso is undoubtedly one of the most haunted cities in America. Our new Haunted El Paso online series will focus on the stories and legends shared through generations across the borderland.
Popular All Female Mariachi ‘Flor De Toloache’ To Play In El Paso
The award-winning all-female mariachi group, Flor de Toloache, will perform in El Paso this fall. Latin Grammy winners, Flor De Toloache have extended their North American tour to include dates in Arizona, New Mexico, California, and Texas, which includes El Paso. The all-female powerhouse Mariachi group will perform in town...
