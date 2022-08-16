ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

5 Places I Was Scared I'd Run Into a Clown in El Paso

What is it about clowns that some find the terrifying? Some find them just a little creepy and then there are some who have "coulrophobia"- which is a fear of clowns. Okay, so maybe the picture above is a bit extreme. But even the innocent birthday party clowns, or even the circus clowns, seem a bit scary. Whatever the deciding factor is for you- I will agree that sometimes clowns give me the heebie jeebies!
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town

Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
93.1 KISS FM

Free Drive Thru Pet Clinic Open To El Paso Pet Owners This Sunday

El Paso pet owners are encouraged to take advantage of the free clinic services this weekend, making it easier for pet owners to keep their family pets healthy and safe. As part of an ongoing nationwide campaign to vaccinate one million pets this year, El Paso Animal Services is on its way to doing its part, thanks to a generous grant by the Petco Love Foundation.
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Artist Takes Part In Uvalde Mural Project To Honor Kids

One El Paso artist has been invited to Uvalde to participate in an art collective to create a mural in honor of the lives lost in May. The deadliest school shooting in Texas history occurred on May 24, 2022, when a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary School, opened fire, and killed nineteen children and two adults in the Latino town of Uvalde in South Texas.
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Born Actor Makes Appearance in Netflix's "The Sandman"

I recently started watching Netflix's newest show "The Sandman" which is based on the comic book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics. The show stars Tom Surridge as Morpheus AKA Dream AKA Dream Lord AKA The King of Dreams AKA The Sandman (yeah, he goes by several names here). It also stars Boyd Holbrook, Gwendoline Christie, and Patton Oswalt in supporting roles.
93.1 KISS FM

Katy Perry Shares Special Message for a Kids Club in El Paso

Some kids in El Paso got the surprise of a lifetime from a huge pop star. Some kids in El Paso are certainly walking around with their heads held high thanks to Katy Perry. The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso shared some photos and a video message on Facebook from the popstar herself. In case you're unaware the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso is a community-based organization that provides a fun environment for kids when they aren't at home or school.
