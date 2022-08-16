ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What does the Inflation Reduction Act mean for you?

By Thanh Truong
 2 days ago

President Biden today is expected to sign into law a $750-billion health care, tax and climate bill that will collectively be known as the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill passed the U.S. Senate earlier this month, and the House of Representatives approved it along party lines last Friday. It’s seen as a legislative victory for the Biden administration with multiple agenda goals being met including a massive investment in climate initiatives, changes to health care policy and new taxes on large corporations. As for the name of the law, the Inflation Reduction Act, Guy Williams, CEO of Gulf Coast Bank and Trust, says it has less to do with the substance and more with timing.

“This is the case where timing is actually good because inflation probably peaked last month, so it’s going to look like inflation is going down, it has nothing to do with the bill and I don’t say that being partisan,” Williams said on the Newell Normand Show this week.

Williams told Newell that neutral observers have stated that there will be aminimal impact on inflation that may become evident in a couple of years, but certainly not immediately. Williams said the new law, which will be enacted after a ceremony on September 6, is a tax and energy bill that has implications for many Americans. President Biden has repeatedly said the tax portion of the law will not affect people making less than $400,000 a year.

Washington Examiner

'The American people won': Biden praises passage of Inflation Reduction Act

President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act Friday afternoon, praising a far-reaching bill that was left for dead less than one month ago. Biden, who is vacationing at a South Carolina mansion, called the bill a win for the people in a tweet fired off soon after the act's party-line passage.
POTUS
The Week

What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?

At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

White House economic adviser claims $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act 'more than pays for itself'

White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said the $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act "more than pays for itself" Tuesday on "Your World." JARED BERNSTEIN: There is no targeting of the middle class. The commissioner of the IRS said … the audits increas[ing] — they are of those above $400K and actually well above $400K, because that's where the bulk of tax evasion when it comes to actual dollar amounts takes place. So, we raise those revenues. And by the way, there's something else I want to correct. You seem to be implying that the only revenue-raiser in the bill is this, and it's not. There's also a corporate minimum tax, and there's a tax on buybacks, none of which hit anybody under $400,000. But this bill more than pays for itself. It pays for itself.
POTUS
Fatherly

The Inflation Reduction Act Is Law! Here Are 3 Major Takeaways For Parents

In the afternoon hours of August 16th, 2022, President Biden signed his administration’s most significant piece of legislation — and one of the most significant pieces of climate legislation in American history — since taking office. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a large and sweeping bill that will address the climate change crisis, invest in renewable energy, reconfigure the tax code, and lower prescription drug prices for millions of Americans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TechCrunch

Winners, losers abound as Inflation Reduction Act becomes law

As with any legislation, there are winners and losers. In the new law, climate tech is undoubtedly a winner, with provisions that will bolster renewable power, net-zero buildings and zero-emissions transportation. But the details matter, and some sectors got a better deal than others. Here’s a rundown of which companies...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Blue Bird Lauds Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act

MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, applauds the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 signed into law today by U.S. President Joe Biden. The Inflation Reduction Act authorizes a $369 billion investment in energy security and combating climate change – the largest investment of its kind in U.S. history. The legislative action is projected to reduce harmful carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005896/en/ The Inflation Reduction Act promotes clean transportation to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. The company builds a full range of electric, zero-emission school buses that put student and community health first. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
CBS News

Black farmers face even more challenges with new Inflation Reduction Act

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law this week by President Biden, drastically reduced aid for Black farmers. Many farmers have yet to receive money and debt forgiveness passed during the pandemic. John Boyd, the president of the National Black Farmers Association, joins anchors Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano to talk about the overall impact.
AGRICULTURE
