Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My two younger brothers and I had a lousy childhood, with shared (awful) experiences that helped us develop a close, unconventional relationship in which I took on a maternal role. Flash forward to today: I’ve recently had a baby of my own, and my brothers want nothing to do with my child (and thus, by extension, me). The younger of the two, “Dalton,” who just got his master’s degree and has struggled to find a job, has always been a little self-centered, but lately things have really ramped up. He gets annoyed at even the mention of my daughter during our daily phone calls. He does not ask about her and has even gone as far as complaining about my sending pictures of the baby in our family group chat (so I stopped). He begrudgingly met her once at a family event a month ago, and it was very uncomfortable. He lives four hours away, so he used that as an excuse for not seeing her or visiting me during my recovery (although he certainly had the time and resources to do so).

