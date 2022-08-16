Read full article on original website
Related
I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him
Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Slate
After All I’ve Done for My Brothers, Why Can’t They Support Me Now?
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My two younger brothers and I had a lousy childhood, with shared (awful) experiences that helped us develop a close, unconventional relationship in which I took on a maternal role. Flash forward to today: I’ve recently had a baby of my own, and my brothers want nothing to do with my child (and thus, by extension, me). The younger of the two, “Dalton,” who just got his master’s degree and has struggled to find a job, has always been a little self-centered, but lately things have really ramped up. He gets annoyed at even the mention of my daughter during our daily phone calls. He does not ask about her and has even gone as far as complaining about my sending pictures of the baby in our family group chat (so I stopped). He begrudgingly met her once at a family event a month ago, and it was very uncomfortable. He lives four hours away, so he used that as an excuse for not seeing her or visiting me during my recovery (although he certainly had the time and resources to do so).
'I Met the Love of My Life at 68'
I've been married before but I've never had a relationship that has felt this powerful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I lost my baby at 9 months pregnant & stayed with him six days after he died – I even introduced him to his grandparents
A MUM has told of her heartbreak after she lost her baby when she was nine months pregnant just days before her due date. Ceri Amphlette, 36, had been two days into her maternity leave when she began to experience cramping but never imagined what was to come. Up until...
I'm a former college teacher. I wish parents would teach their kids these 3 life skills before they're done with high school.
The author taught in college for nine years and shares three things all parents should be teaching their kids before they head out to college.
Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo
According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
I will never regret the time I spent with my children, but society is punishing me for it in my 60s | Louise Ihlein
Many of us who did what was once considered a valuable contribution to society are now just eking out an existence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end of my marriage.
My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end, but it was the end of the end. I went to a work conference in a town five hours away with Simon, a colleague I knew only casually. It’s normal to hang out with other colleagues at these things, and I didn’t think anything of it when he told me he wanted to skip a session to check out a local bookstore. I went with him. We walked around the city and talked. Things were easy and comfortable and light.
Woman shares the photo that revealed her mother's secret baby...and set her off on a 'bittersweet voyage of discovery'
The photograph was faded, a little yellowed, but still clear enough to send shivers down my spine. I squinted harder. Was it really showing the evidence of a secret my mother had kept for more than 60 years?. It was the Christmas after she died, aged 82, and I was...
EXCLUSIVE: Husband's heartbreak after his wife, 29, dies from a stroke just six weeks after they welcomed their first child as her selfless final act is revealed
A shattered husband has shared his heartache following the death of his young wife to a stroke, just six weeks after the birth of their first child. Shannon Sime, a 29-year-old hairdresser from the UK who had been living on the Gold Coast, suffered a stroke on August 5 and sadly lost her life three days later.
15 Traits of the Heyoka Empath and Why They're Said to Be the Most Powerful
Empathic skills are usually viewed as either a blessing or a curse, depending on one’s perspective. Being able to intuit and feel the emotions of others can be taxing, but it also has great potential to improve our relationships, heal others, and even help us walk through the world with wisdom.
Signs someone might be lying to you revealed – including giveaway ‘tell’ from even the most experienced ‘poker face’
THE SECRET signs that someone might be lying to you have been revealed by recent research - including giveaway "tells" from even the most experienced "poker faces". As many as four in ten adults surveyed reckoned they are good at spotting liars - but if you're not in that group, here are the tell-tale signs to look out for.
People are expressing their disgust after viral video of popsicle pregnancy reveal recirculates
People are currently sharing their horror after a viral video of a woman seemingly placing her positive pregnancy test inside a popsicle and giving it to her partner to eat resurfaced.In a clip that was posted on TikTok by a user who goes by the name @livingmemerz, the unidentified woman could be seen giving the popsicle with the pregnancy test placed inside to her significant other. While he ate the frozen ice pop, the man noticed the pregnancy test, at which point he began to react with confusion.The woman could be seen smiling over her partner’s realisation that she...
My husband and I learned to stop interrupting each other. We fight less now.
The author says that when she and her husband decided to stop interrupting each other, they communicated better and had fewer fights.
Granny, 87, Has Great "Physical Relationship" with 47-Year-Old Husband
The couple—Edna Martin, 87, and Simon Martin, 47— met at a concert and say it was "love at first sight."
MindBodyGreen
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
I went to Disney with my boyfriend and his ex. To make our blended families work, we need to get comfortable with the uncomfortable.
The author shares how as a widow dating a divorced man, they both have had to get comfortable in uncomfortable situations.
I'm a mom of 3 kids in school. I only buy one brand of backpacks because they last forever and are waterproof.
The author is a mom of 3 kids, all of who are in pre-school. The backpacks have lasted 3 school years and are in perfect condition.
Father, 35, told on daughter’s first birthday he has weeks to live
A father was told on his daughter’s first birthday that he had terminal cancer and just weeks to live.Now Dean Whelan, 35, and his fiancée, Emily, are planning to marry and hoping to visit Disney World in Florida in the time he has left.Mr Whelan was diagnosed with metastatic bowel cancer – meaning the disease had spread to other parts of the body – after doctors found a blood clot on his lung during a CT scan.The couple, from Golcar in Yorkshire, were told on their daughter Lorelai’s first birthday that the cancer was incurable, and Mr Whelan instantly proposed.Now...
Motherly
New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 0