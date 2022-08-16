ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Arrest made in fatal crash from May in Delaware Co.

DAVENPORT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) New York State Police announced that they have made an arrest in reference to a fatal crash that occurred in May. New York State Police at Oneonta and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Adam S. Bright, age 39 of East Meredith, NY for the following crimes:
East Meredith Man Charged After Fatal Crash in Davenport

State police say an East Meredith man is facing several charges after a fatal crash in Davenport back in May. The crash occurred at around 4 a.m. May 26th on State Highway 23. It involved a minivan and a tractor-trailer. The driver of the minivan, Adam S. Bright, is charged...
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car

CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended...
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
Three charged in Broome County shooting

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Three Broome County men are charged with attempted murder. State Police say an unnamed 40-year-old man was shot in the chest last month in the town of Union. His injuries were not life threatening. 40-year-old Keith Harris, 38-year-old Alex Shoga, and 31-year-old Tavin Wilson are...
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash in Afton

Chenango County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Afton that has sent the driver to the hospital. Authorities say the crash happened on State Route 7 in Afton near Blakesley and Nurse Hollow Road at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 14. Officials say the bike collided with...
Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning

A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
Three Arrested in Relation to Shooting in Town of Union

Three Binghamton men have been charged in relation to a shooting that took place on July 25, 2022, in the town of Union. New York State Police say they responded to an incident on July 25, in the 200 block of Carl Street, where a 40-year-old man had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Wilson Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Auburn man stabbed 57-year-old man to death, police say

Auburn, N.Y. — An Auburn man was arrested Wednesday and charged with stabbing an acquaintance to death, police said. Michael Dennison, 57, of Auburn, was found dead with multiple stab wounds at 10:17 a.m. on Aug. 7 at 49 Grant Ave., according to a news release Thursday from the Auburn Police Department.
