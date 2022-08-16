Read full article on original website
Broome DA Reviewing Facts in Deadly Vestal Parkway Head-On Crash
Authorities say no charges have been filed in connection with a head-on collision on the Vestal Parkway that left a Johnson City husband and wife dead. Vestal police say the investigation into the August 8 crash is continuing and no additional information can be released at this time. 57-year-old Alfred...
CNY driver suffers medical emergency before crashing into other car, sending 6 to hospital
Tully, N.Y. — A driver had a medical emergency Thursday morning before his vehicle ran a red light in Tully and crashed into another vehicle, deputies said. The two vehicles crashed at about 9:21 a.m. near the intersection of Route 80 (Elm Street) and Route 281, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center. The intersection is near Interstate 81.
Arrest made in fatal crash from May in Delaware Co.
DAVENPORT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) New York State Police announced that they have made an arrest in reference to a fatal crash that occurred in May. New York State Police at Oneonta and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Adam S. Bright, age 39 of East Meredith, NY for the following crimes:
Six people - including three children - reported injured in Tully crash
Update: CNY driver suffers medical emergency before crashing into other car, sending 6 to hospital. Tully, N.Y. — Six people, including three children, were reported to be injured in a crash in Tully Thursday morning, according to dispatches. Deputies were dispatched at 9:21 a.m. to the intersection of Route...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
East Meredith Man Charged After Fatal Crash in Davenport
State police say an East Meredith man is facing several charges after a fatal crash in Davenport back in May. The crash occurred at around 4 a.m. May 26th on State Highway 23. It involved a minivan and a tractor-trailer. The driver of the minivan, Adam S. Bright, is charged...
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended...
Fatal motorcycle crash on Route 7 in Afton
Yesterday, at approximately 5:44 p.m., law enforcement responded a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 7 in the Village of Afton.
Three arrested for July shooting in Binghamton
Three men have each been charged with the class “A” felony of Attempted Murder in the second degree after a shooting that occurred on July 25, 2022 in Broome County
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
Construction extended on Pierce Creek Road
The Broome County Department of Public Works announced today that construction has been extended at the Pierce Creek Bridge located on Pierce Creek Road in Binghamton. Work was supposed to conclude this week.
Driver charged with aggravated vehicular homicide following crash in Delaware County
DAVENPORT, N.Y. – A driver involved in a fatal crash in Delaware County this past May has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after New York State Police say he was driving while impaired by drugs. Police responded to a head-on collision on State Route 23 in Davenport between...
Troopers locate missing elderly woman in Delaware County
On August 12th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to Huckleberry Hill Road in the Town of Middletown for a report of a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia.
Motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest in Broome County
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.
Three charged in Broome County shooting
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Three Broome County men are charged with attempted murder. State Police say an unnamed 40-year-old man was shot in the chest last month in the town of Union. His injuries were not life threatening. 40-year-old Keith Harris, 38-year-old Alex Shoga, and 31-year-old Tavin Wilson are...
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash in Afton
Chenango County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Afton that has sent the driver to the hospital. Authorities say the crash happened on State Route 7 in Afton near Blakesley and Nurse Hollow Road at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 14. Officials say the bike collided with...
Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning
A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
Three Arrested in Relation to Shooting in Town of Union
Three Binghamton men have been charged in relation to a shooting that took place on July 25, 2022, in the town of Union. New York State Police say they responded to an incident on July 25, in the 200 block of Carl Street, where a 40-year-old man had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Wilson Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Auburn man stabbed 57-year-old man to death, police say
Auburn, N.Y. — An Auburn man was arrested Wednesday and charged with stabbing an acquaintance to death, police said. Michael Dennison, 57, of Auburn, was found dead with multiple stab wounds at 10:17 a.m. on Aug. 7 at 49 Grant Ave., according to a news release Thursday from the Auburn Police Department.
Two Johnson City Streets are now one-way
As of today, August 18th, two normal streets in Johnson City have been converted to one-way streets.
One arrested on weapons charges after early morning traffic stop in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested on weapons charges after a traffic stop downtown early Tuesday morning, police said. Elmira Police conducted a traffic stop near Washington Court around 3:45 a.m. EPD said the vehicle had Tennessee plates and didn’t stop at a stop sign. According to EPD, both the 20-year-old driver […]
