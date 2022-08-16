ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

FOX Carolina

Man hurt after fight turned into shooting in Greenville Co.

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was hurt following a fight that ended in a shooting, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a house on Jordan Road just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on soon...
FOX Carolina

Extremely potent ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Carolinas, police say

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department arrested and charged two men for possession of a drug police say is 20 times stronger than fentanyl. According to the department, on Wednesday morning the narcotics team initiated a search at a home on Sam Brady Road in the Birdtown community for suspected drug activity.
FOX Carolina

NC man arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina)- A North Carolina man was arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments, according to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Joshua Lee Perkins was taken into custody for nine counts of second-degree child exploitation and nine counts of third-degree child exploitation. The case was...
FOX Carolina

4 Legged Friends : Emerson

Coroner releases new details after driver shoots self during traffic stop. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said it appears a woman killed herself during a traffic stop on White Horse Road. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent gives the First Alert Forecast for August 18. Shooting on...
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago. Deputies say Norman Ivan De La Rosa was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a dark blue shirt on Tuesday, August 2. De La...
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive. Dispatchers said they received multiple...
