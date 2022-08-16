Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Burke County charged with Wake County deputy’s murder, court records say
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was arrested after a traffic stop in Burke County has been charged with the murder of a Wake County deputy, according to court records obtained by Channel 9. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed on a dark section of Battle Bridge...
WYFF4.com
A woman is dead following a traffic stop at a McDonald's in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon at a McDonald's in Greenville County, according to Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis with Greenville County Coroner's Office. The woman is in her 20s and is believed to be from Georgia, Ellis said. According to Ellis,...
FOX Carolina
Man hurt after fight turned into shooting in Greenville Co.
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was hurt following a fight that ended in a shooting, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a house on Jordan Road just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on soon...
FOX Carolina
Woman shoots self during traffic stop in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have determined a driver shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday. Deputies said a traffic stop was initiated around 2:30 p.m. on White Horse Road and during the stop, a gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle.
Man shot after fight at Greenville Co. home
A fight led to a man being shot Wednesday night in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Extremely potent ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Carolinas, police say
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department arrested and charged two men for possession of a drug police say is 20 times stronger than fentanyl. According to the department, on Wednesday morning the narcotics team initiated a search at a home on Sam Brady Road in the Birdtown community for suspected drug activity.
WLOS.com
Tennessee woman wanted on charges of homicide, child neglect, arrested in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman wanted in Tennessee on charges of homicide and aggravated child neglect was located and arrested in Buncombe County on Wednesday, Aug. 17, by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. Destinie Leann-Marie Getchey, 28, was taken into custody in Barnardsville without incident and is awaiting...
FOX Carolina
NC man arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina)- A North Carolina man was arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments, according to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Joshua Lee Perkins was taken into custody for nine counts of second-degree child exploitation and nine counts of third-degree child exploitation. The case was...
WYFF4.com
Standoff over at Greenville McDonald's after gunshot during traffic stop, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — 3:45 p.m. Update:Sky 4 video over the scene showed four deputies with weapons drawn and body armor approaching the vehicle. They broke the passenger side window. Minutes later, deputies lowered their weapons and moved away from the vehicle as the emergency appeared to be over.
FOX Carolina
4 Legged Friends : Emerson
Coroner releases new details after driver shoots self during traffic stop. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said it appears a woman killed herself during a traffic stop on White Horse Road. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent gives the First Alert Forecast for August 18. Shooting on...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago. Deputies say Norman Ivan De La Rosa was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a dark blue shirt on Tuesday, August 2. De La...
Oconee man arrested after stealing over $2,000 in weapons from home
An arrest has been made in a grand larceny case in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 31-year-old Cody Christian Dean Lecroy Wednesday in connection to a home break-in.
Investigation ongoing after shooting in Greenville
An investigation is ongoing after a shooting in the Upstate left one person injured. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting just before 1 PM today at the Metro PCS Store on Mauldin Road, in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
SLED: Anderson Co. attempted murder suspect fled state, committed more crimes
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an attempted murder suspect is back in the Upstate after committing multiple crimes in another state. Brian Stoltie was arrested in April 2019 after a deputy-involved shooting in Anderson County. Deputies said they were looking for a...
Man charged in con that exploited 102-year-old WWII veteran, police say
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 102-year-old World War II veteran from Morganton fell victim to a serial conman who has a history of taking advantage of the elderly, according to the Morganton police. Up until last year, the veteran, who’s family asked that we don’t share his name, said he...
Man dies days after shooting in Greenville Co.
A man who was injured in a Greenville County shooting in early August has died.
Man shot during fight at Upstate cellphone store
A man was shot during a fight Wednesday afternoon at a cellphone store in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
‘Keep your eyes open’: Deputies looking for missing Anderson Co. teen
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on Monday. Jaliyah Bre’shae Paschal was last seen long Abbeville Highway, according to deputies. Paschal is described as five foot six and has both nostrils pierced. If...
Man accused of ramming car, shooting passenger in Asheville
Police are looking for a man they said rammed his car into another car Sunday before shooting a passenger inside that car in Asheville.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Shots fired near businesses in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to gunfire near businesses on North Pleasantburg Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina News about a large law enforcement presence near North Pleasantburg and Springdale Drive. Dispatchers said they received multiple...
