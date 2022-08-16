Read full article on original website
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
Parkview kicks off Gwinnett football season with 52-7 rout of Johns Creek in Corky Kell Classic
JOHNS CREEK — Staying awake during school Thursday may be challenging for Parkview’s football players and coaches. “It’s going to be exhausting,” Parkview head football coach Eric Godfree said. “I’m going to be there at 6:30 in the morning and tired.”
High school football kicks off tonight in Athens
Tonight is the opening night for high school football in Athens: the annual Classic City Championship pits the Clarke Central Gladiators against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars. The game kicks at 7:30 at Clarke Central. The Gladiators, 42-21 winners in last year’s game at Cedar Shoals, lead the overall series against...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson headlines this week's games
The 2022 high school football season is kicking off in more states each week and for the first time teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 get underway. Eight nationally ranked teams play this week, including the first Top 25 matchup of the year pitting No. 11 Buford (Ga.) vs. No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School (Ga.).
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Corky Kell Classic, Parkview vs. Johns Creek
Scenes from the Corky Kell Classic high school football game between Parkview and host Johns Creek on Aug. 17, 2022. (Photos: Chad Price)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Corky Kell Classic underway at Johns Creek high school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic is underway at Johns Creek high school Wednesday evening. The Cherokee Bluff high school football team took the field to a large string of cheers on the visitors side bench. The Corky Kell Luncheon held on Aug. 8 celebrated the return of...
gwinnettprepsports.com
2022 Peachtree Ridge Lions Football Preview
The Peachtree Ridge offense last season was a struggle all around. Only 72 points were scored for the entire season, the second-fewest in program history.
accesswdun.com
Football: Kell holds off Bluff in Corky Kell opener
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Cherokee Bluff’s first foray into the Corky Kell Classic wasn’t what they hoped it would be. However, despite a 38-23 loss to Kell at The Colosseum at Johns Creek High School on Wednesday, it also wasn’t anywhere as decisive as the score might indicate.
Clayton County Schools moves times for 2 rivalry football games over safety concerns
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Kickoff times have been changed for two high school football games this weekend in Clayton County. The school system decided to change the times over safety concerns at the rivalry games. Friday’s game between Lovejoy and Mundy Mill’s will now be played Saturday at 1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johns Creek, August 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kell High School football team will have a game with Cherokee Bluff High School on August 17, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
“Gets crazy on Friday night:” Parents, players react to football games being moved over safety
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Just days away from their first games, some Clayton County high school football games are being rescheduled due to safety concerns. On Tuesday afternoon, district officials said the decision to move the games from Friday to Saturday is about keeping fans and players safe. “The...
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Malissa Felbaum's walk-off double gives Seckinger first region win
BUFORD — Malissa Felbaum’s walk-off RBI double gave Seckinger the first Region 8-AAAA victory in school history Tuesday as the first-year program edged East Hall 2-1. Felbaum went 2-for-4, highlighted by her seventh-inning double with the score tied 1-1. She also made an clutch double play in the top of the seventh to maintain the tie.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Recruiting Board Corner: Georgia Football recruit Joenel Aguero Commitment Day
Top rated safety Joenel Aguero committed to Georgia. Huge for the state of Massachusetts!. The four star prospect had offers from Miami, Ohio State, Florida, Alabama and a rack of others. The Lynn, Mass. native chose the Georgia Bulldogs and you can see the behind the scenes commitment of the young man! Go Dawgs!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Nick Saban recalls Georgia loss, Alabama playing with 'hand that was dealt'
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is not making excuses for the Crimson Tide's loss to Georgia in last season's national championship, but like he has said throughout the offseason, playing the Bulldogs without a handful of his best players did not help matters. In an interview filmed at SEC Media Days and published this week by SEC Network, Saban recalled the loss and the impact injuries to Jameson Williams, John Metchie and others had on his team.
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
Georgia releases details of men's basketball coach Mike White’s contract
With a rebuild of its men’s basketball program in sight, the Georgia Bulldogs turned to a veteran SEC coach to take on the challenge. Now, five months after the fact, it’s little surprise to learn the Bulldogs paid a pretty penny to make it happen. Georgia officially released...
Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday
UGA Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking Your gameday meals… The post Georgia Bulldogs: Top 10 Restaurants in Athens on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
Essence
Morehouse Grad Makes History As Youngest Atlanta Public Schools Principal
Dr. Dominique Merriweather started his career as a special education teacher nine years ago and has since risen through the ranks to become the district's youngest principal at 30 years old. A Morehouse College graduate has become the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools and the first African American leader...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Round 2
The second round of Fall 2022 Panhellenic sorority recruitment at the University of Georgia kicked off on Sunday morning as potential new members began visiting the sorority houses. The two-day round continued through Monday afternoon. Here are scenes from Milledge Avenue during round two. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art...
multihousingnews.com
Macallan Group JV Breaks Ground North of Atlanta
Completion is expected in 2024. Summit Contracting Group, a multifamily general contractor, is kicking off construction on a 214-unit property in Gainesville, Ga. Development is set to wrap up in the spring of 2024. Dynamik Design is the architect, with The Macallan Group and McNeal Development part of the development team.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with a 56
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
Comments / 0