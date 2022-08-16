ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

WGAU

High school football kicks off tonight in Athens

Tonight is the opening night for high school football in Athens: the annual Classic City Championship pits the Clarke Central Gladiators against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars. The game kicks at 7:30 at Clarke Central. The Gladiators, 42-21 winners in last year’s game at Cedar Shoals, lead the overall series against...
ATHENS, GA
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson headlines this week's games

The 2022 high school football season is kicking off in more states each week and for the first time teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 get underway. Eight nationally ranked teams play this week, including the first Top 25 matchup of the year pitting No. 11 Buford (Ga.) vs. No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School (Ga.).
BUFORD, GA
CBS 46

Corky Kell Classic underway at Johns Creek high school

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic is underway at Johns Creek high school Wednesday evening. The Cherokee Bluff high school football team took the field to a large string of cheers on the visitors side bench. The Corky Kell Luncheon held on Aug. 8 celebrated the return of...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Kell holds off Bluff in Corky Kell opener

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Cherokee Bluff’s first foray into the Corky Kell Classic wasn’t what they hoped it would be. However, despite a 38-23 loss to Kell at The Colosseum at Johns Creek High School on Wednesday, it also wasn’t anywhere as decisive as the score might indicate.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Malissa Felbaum's walk-off double gives Seckinger first region win

BUFORD — Malissa Felbaum’s walk-off RBI double gave Seckinger the first Region 8-AAAA victory in school history Tuesday as the first-year program edged East Hall 2-1. Felbaum went 2-for-4, highlighted by her seventh-inning double with the score tied 1-1. She also made an clutch double play in the top of the seventh to maintain the tie.
BUFORD, GA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Recruiting Board Corner: Georgia Football recruit Joenel Aguero Commitment Day

Top rated safety Joenel Aguero committed to Georgia. Huge for the state of Massachusetts!. The four star prospect had offers from Miami, Ohio State, Florida, Alabama and a rack of others. The Lynn, Mass. native chose the Georgia Bulldogs and you can see the behind the scenes commitment of the young man! Go Dawgs!
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Nick Saban recalls Georgia loss, Alabama playing with 'hand that was dealt'

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is not making excuses for the Crimson Tide's loss to Georgia in last season's national championship, but like he has said throughout the offseason, playing the Bulldogs without a handful of his best players did not help matters. In an interview filmed at SEC Media Days and published this week by SEC Network, Saban recalled the loss and the impact injuries to Jameson Williams, John Metchie and others had on his team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

Morehouse Grad Makes History As Youngest Atlanta Public Schools Principal

Dr. Dominique Merriweather started his career as a special education teacher nine years ago and has since risen through the ranks to become the district's youngest principal at 30 years old. A Morehouse College graduate has become the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools and the first African American leader...
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Round 2

The second round of Fall 2022 Panhellenic sorority recruitment at the University of Georgia kicked off on Sunday morning as potential new members began visiting the sorority houses. The two-day round continued through Monday afternoon. Here are scenes from Milledge Avenue during round two. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art...
ATHENS, GA
multihousingnews.com

Macallan Group JV Breaks Ground North of Atlanta

Completion is expected in 2024. Summit Contracting Group, a multifamily general contractor, is kicking off construction on a 214-unit property in Gainesville, Ga. Development is set to wrap up in the spring of 2024. Dynamik Design is the architect, with The Macallan Group and McNeal Development part of the development team.
GAINESVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with a 56

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
SNELLVILLE, GA

