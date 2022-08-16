Read full article on original website
Texas Comptroller & Texas Senator plan to revoke sales tax on feminine hygiene products
AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar unites with Texas State Senator Joan Huffman to excuse feminine hygiene products from state and local sales tax. This type of change would require new legislation, more likely during the 2023 legislative session. “As chair of Senate Finance, I am proud to...
H-E-B to host largest one-day hiring event across Texas
SAN ANTONIO -- Grocery retailer H-E-B is hiring for positions across the state. To find new employees, H-E-B will host their largest one-day hiring event ever on Tuesday, August 23. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores in Texas.
Central Texans celebrate rain; slick weather keeps first responders busy
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas got hit with some much-needed rain Thursday after a summer-long drought. Across Austin, many people were excited to see the rain but it also kept first responders busy. Austin Fire tweeted that storms created a flurry of weather calls. CBS Austin drove around the...
Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish spotted in Texas pond
BROWNSVILLE – Researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) recently came across an invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Brownsville. From January to February, a team of researchers at UTRGV collected three of the crayfish from an apartment...
Back-to-School Special: Thomas J. Henry and 'Texas Yes' host massive school supply drive
We know having the supplies to start the school year is a big deal, and can be a big burden for families. Happily, there are awesome organizations like "Texas Yes" out there filling the gaps. Last weekend, in partnership with Thomas J. Henry, "Texas Yes" hosted a massive school supply...
Here's how Thursday's drenching can help water-starved plants in Central Texas
This summer's drought and record-setting heat has many Central Texans celebrating Thursday afternoon's rain. It's a relief for farmers, ranchers and the growers at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. "The drought we've been in is exceptional, so it's really pushing the limits of a lot of even our native,...
Drought and record-breaking heat spur a South Texas water crisis
This story is a collaboration of Inside Climate News and The Texas Observer. Northern Mexico’s water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two binational reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely. One reservoir, Lake Falcon, is just...
Greg Abbott is seven points ahead in race, in new poll from Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler
A new poll about the Texas governor's race is out, and it shows incumbent Governor Greg Abbott ahead by 7 percent. The Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler poll shows Greg Abbott with 46 percent of the vote and Beto O’Rourke with 39 percent. Pollsters talked to nearly 1,400 registered voters...
Texas set to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent
Texas plans to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent in a Collin County model home. It would be the second execution this year in a state that typically puts more people to death than any other. Chanthakoummane, now 41, is set to...
Dry Streak Ends: Rain finally pours down on Central Texas after 2 months without a drop
AUSTIN, Texas — After nearly two months without a drop, rain is finally pouring down on Central Texas for six of the next 7 days beginning Thursday afternoon. The "positive" weather change begins as a "cold" front moves in from the north with storms, knocking us down into the 70s and the highs in the 90s for the rest of the forecast.
TxDOT reminds drivers to stay focused while driving in school zones
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Central Texas students returned to school this week, increasing traffic which heightens the potential for traffic-related injuries. Traffic accidents continue to be one of the most common reasons for emergency room visits. Many of them involve pedestrians. A big reason why The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to stay focused while driving around school zones and near bus stops.
'Predators welcome': 6 Mormon churches vandalized in Utah
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are investigating after multiple Latter-day Saint meetinghouses in Utah were vandalized. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police Department said they received reports about multiple cases of vandalism on Tuesday morning. He said six different churches were targeted throughout the city. The vandalism, which...
