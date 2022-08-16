ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS Austin

H-E-B to host largest one-day hiring event across Texas

SAN ANTONIO -- Grocery retailer H-E-B is hiring for positions across the state. To find new employees, H-E-B will host their largest one-day hiring event ever on Tuesday, August 23. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Central Texans celebrate rain; slick weather keeps first responders busy

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas got hit with some much-needed rain Thursday after a summer-long drought. Across Austin, many people were excited to see the rain but it also kept first responders busy. Austin Fire tweeted that storms created a flurry of weather calls. CBS Austin drove around the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish spotted in Texas pond

BROWNSVILLE – Researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) recently came across an invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Brownsville. From January to February, a team of researchers at UTRGV collected three of the crayfish from an apartment...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Drought and record-breaking heat spur a South Texas water crisis

This story is a collaboration of Inside Climate News and The Texas Observer. Northern Mexico's water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two binational reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely. One reservoir, Lake Falcon, is just...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

TxDOT reminds drivers to stay focused while driving in school zones

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Central Texas students returned to school this week, increasing traffic which heightens the potential for traffic-related injuries. Traffic accidents continue to be one of the most common reasons for emergency room visits. Many of them involve pedestrians. A big reason why The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to stay focused while driving around school zones and near bus stops.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

'Predators welcome': 6 Mormon churches vandalized in Utah

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are investigating after multiple Latter-day Saint meetinghouses in Utah were vandalized. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police Department said they received reports about multiple cases of vandalism on Tuesday morning. He said six different churches were targeted throughout the city. The vandalism, which...
UTAH STATE

