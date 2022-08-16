ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report August 18, 2022

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report:. Robert Woolsey reports from KCAW on a ruling against the National Marine Fisheries Service regarding troll caught chinook salmon. And KDLL’s Sabine Poux adds to the saga of Cook Inlet setnetters.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Inspired by Late Congressman Young, Yamaha Expands Technical Training in Alaska

SOLDOTNA, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit and the Alaska Maritime Education Consortium (AMEC) signed a Yamaha Marine Training Program Agreement under Yamaha’s Technical School Partnership Program. This Agreement will establish a comprehensive Yamaha marine technical training program throughout the state, specifically in remote regions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005324/en/ Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit and the Alaska Maritime Education Consortium (AMEC) signed a new Yamaha Marine Training Program Agreement that will establish a comprehensive Yamaha marine technical training program throughout the state, specifically in remote regions. (Left to Right) Pat Pitney, President, University of Alaska, Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter, Commissioner, Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy (Photo: Business Wire)
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

Investor Plans Largest Solar Farm in Alaska to Supply MEA

Renewable IPP’s solar farm in Willow, with 3,240 panels, is less than one-fifth the size of a new facility being built in Houston. Construction begins this month on a new solar power facility in Houston, the largest yet built in Alaska. When completed by next summer, the array will supply an estimated 8.5 MW to Matanuska Electric Association (MEA).
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

August has a rainy grip on Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An expansive area of low pressure is spinning over the state, bringing rain to numerous areas and pushing rivers and streams up, as all the water filters into the river systems. From the northern part of the state, Brooks Range rains have prompted a special weather...
ALASKA STATE
alaskareporter.com

'The jewel of the southeast': Alaskans join forces to restore abandoned lighthouse

Emerging from the waves at the foot of the mountains on an uninhabited island about an hour south of Haines, in southeast Alaska, stands a relic from the Klondike gold rush. The Eldred Rock lighthouse was built in the early 20th century after the Clara Nevada, one of the many steamships that operated between the South and the Yukon, and then the interior of Alaska, headed into a winter storm on Feb. 5, 1898.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Troopers receive funding to purchase body worn cameras

Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance to address emergency shelter plan for cold weather. The agenda was put forward by Felix Rivera after assembly members say Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration failed to bring their own plan forward to resolve these issues. Updated: 21 hours ago. On Tuesday Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson...
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

Public Review Sought On Winter Ferry Schedule

The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) winter operating plan for October 2022 through April 2023 is currently available for public review. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities plans to release a summer 2023 schedule for public comment after the winter schedule is finalized. The operating plan includes running...
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

Investment Decision On Pikka Field Praised By Governor Dunleavy

Governor Mike Dunleavy is praising the announcement from Oil Search and Repsol to move forward with Phase 1 of the Pikka project on Alaska’s North Slope. Located in the Nanushuk oil formation on state leases, the Pikka unit contains an estimated 768 million barrels of recoverable oil. The company will invest $2.6 billion to bring the field into production by 2026. They aim to create 2,600 jobs during construction, and 500 jobs once oil production begins.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Athlete of the Week: West Anchorage’s Blake Hanley bounces back

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - West Anchorage junior Blake Hanley finally had the chance to compete in his first high school cross country meet this past weekend. Hanley excelled, placing first in a 3-kilometer, four-school race around the Beach Lake Trails, clocking in at 10 minutes and 33 seconds on a rainy, mucky Saturday in Chugiak.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Journal of Commerce

Oil companies say they’ll move ahead to develop giant Pikka oil project on Alaska’s North Slope

Global oil and gas companies Santos and Repsol said Tuesday that they will invest $2.6 billion to move ahead with development of a huge oil field on Alaska’s North Slope. The money will cover the initial phase of development at what’s called the Pikka field, with 80,000 barrels of oil daily expected to begin flowing in 2026, Australia-based Santos said in a statement.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage sees wettest first half of August ever recorded

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Limited dry time has greeted many across Southcentral Alaska the past month, as the wet season is living up to its name. While Sunday was fairly dry across the region, rain returned through the night into Monday morning. This rain will slowly taper off through the day, outside of coastal regions of Southcentral. While the heaviest rain today will remain anchored over Prince William Sound, the rest of Southcentral will see some isolated to scattered showers through at least midday. These areas will easily see less than 0.10 inches of rain, with upwards of an inch looking likely for portions of the sound.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Farmers face difficult decisions amidst high hay prices, shortages

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan farmers are calling it ‘the perfect storm,’ as inflation, soaring diesel costs, on top of a poor season for growing hay are leaving some farms in the red and others struggling to feed their herds. While Alaskans were soaking up that early summer...
SOLDOTNA, AK
radiokenai.com

Kenai Peninsula Association of REALTORS® Announces 2022 REALTOR® Of The Year

The Kenai Peninsula Association of REALTORS® has named Natalia Aulenbacher the 2022 REALTOR® of the Year in a recent ceremony. The Kenai Peninsula Association of REALTORS® is a nonprofit organization that aims to ensure professionalism, protect property rights, promote the ownership of real property, and help members achieve success.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Person killed in crash on Parks Highway in Willow

WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers were notified of a head-on collision near mile 94 on the Parks Highway on Thursday, according to a dispatch. Troopers received the call at 9:05 am and responded to the scene, along with first responders. After an investigation, troopers could conclude that the...
WILLOW, AK
kinyradio.com

Skaflestad looks to take JKT's place in Alaska House of Representatives

Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Kenny Skaflestad, a commercial fisherman in Hoonah and former mayor there, is running to replace Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins in the House of Representatives in Juneau. Skaflestad, a Republican, and Democrat Rebecca Himschoot of Sitka, will face off in November for the seat.. So far in the primary,...
HOONAH, AK
alaskapublic.org

Arctic Road Rally aims to show electric vehicles’ potential in Alaska

Ten electric vehicles set out Friday from Fairbanks on a 1,000-mile journey up the Dalton Highway and back. The Arctic Road Rally is intended to demonstrate the ability of electric vehicles to operate in the far north. Organizers say the rally also showcases EV technology and promotes efforts to enable...
FAIRBANKS, AK

