WTVC
Chattanooga fugitive in custody for first degree felony murder in Brainerd Tunnels case
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. D’Avonte Wofford, wanted in connection with the death of Tekeia Clay who was killed in a vehicle accident near the Brainerd Tunnels back in June, is now in custody, the TBI says. He was located here in Chattanooga. UPDATE:. D'Avonte Wofford is wanted by...
WDEF
Student arrested for making shooting threat at Ooltewah High
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A threat on the bathroom wall has lead to the arrest of an Ooltewah High Student. The Sheriff’s Office reports that the SRO at Ooltewah High was told about the threat of a shooting on a bathroom stall wall on Wednesday. It included a...
WDEF
Brainerd Tunnels shootout suspect identified, added to Most Wanted List
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A suspect has now been indicted for the death of a woman in June caught up in a chase and shootout in the Brainerd tunnels. Tekia Clay was killed when one of the vehicles hit her car on June 28. Police say she was just trying...
WDEF
Police Chase on I 75
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A police chase ended with a crash on I-75 around noon. It happened near the Highway 153 exit. Chattanooga Police say a Traffic Unit tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding, but it fled. But the fleeing vehicle soon crashed. Three people ran from the...
wvlt.tv
Chattanooga man charged with first degree felony murder added to TBI’s Most Wanted list
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who is charged with first degree felony murder was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List. D’Avonte Wofford was charged with first degree felony murder, vehicular homicide, reckless aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene, reckless driving, failure to report accident, failure to render aid, and driver to excercise due care.
WTVC
Speeding vehicle leads Chattanooga police on chase down I-75 ending in a crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A driver and his passengers were taken into custody after evading police during a traffic stop and leading them on a chase down I-75 that ended in a crash Tuesday, Chattanooga police say. CPD says police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-75 northbound. The driver...
WTVC
10 Chattanooga police officers reassigned due to misrepresentation allegations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department says 10 officers were reassigned because they cannot testify in court due to allegations of "untruthfulness or misrepresentation." CPD says they recently received a request from a representative of the U.S. Attorney’s office for a list of officers who had sustained allegations...
eastridgenewsonline.com
August 17 Police Briefs
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police responded to this location in reference to a disorder call. Police determined one male on scene was struck in the face by another male. However, due to a language barrier on scene, police were unable to determine the circumstances nor the order of events that led to the male being struck. Police returned to service following a completion of a report.
wrganews.com
Calhoun Police investigating possible attempted kidnapping
August 16, 2022–5:21 p.m. Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle reminds parents to please talk to children about the dangers of talking to or accepting rides from strangers following an incident Monday afternoon. A 16-year-old had missed the school bus and was walking home on South Wall Street when he...
WTVC
After confrontation over cheating, man strangled woman to death, says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Tuesday):. We now know more details about how the woman died, who she is, and who has been arrested in connection with her death. A police affidavit we obtained Tuesday identifies the victim as Oliva Jarquin Pena. The affidavit says 21-year-old Jose Angel Rios Ramirez...
WDEF
Chattanooga Man Killed in Deadly Shooting Sunday Night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A violent weekend in Chattanooga has seen another incident as a man was shot to death in East Chattanooga late Sunday Night, August 14. Chattanooga police were called to the 2600 block of Glenwood Parkway around 9:30 PM yesterday evening to a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
WTVC
Elderly man having possible medical emergency causes crash in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An elderly man having a possible medical emergency caused a crash in Chattanooga Tuesday, according to Chattanooga police. CPD says the passenger of the vehicle was taken care of on the scene by EMS. The driver was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
WTVC
Judge, prosecutor remove themselves from wrong-way crash involving former Hamilton Co. EMT
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — After a threatening voicemail, a judge and prosecutor removed themselves from the case of a 2018 wrong-way crash death involving a former Hamilton County EMT Thursday. “I'll enter the order of recusal. And then the district attorney can decide what they want to do moving...
thunder1320.com
Manchester man reported as missing person
Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD, Derrick Burgess Odear was last seen by his family on December 27, 2021. His family reports that he walked away from Be the Bush Ministries Treatment Facility on that day. His family believes he could be living in Nashville.
Man Wanted for Questioning after Attempting to Enter Pelham Home
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help identifying a person wanted for questioning. Sunday morning 3:41am a male subject attempted to enter an occupied home in the Payne’s Cove community. If you have any information, contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department at 931-692-3466 x5 or on messenger.
wfxrtv.com
Man sentenced to 55 years in connection with 2020 Bedford Co. homicide
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man charged in connection with another man’s death in Bedford County back in 2020 will be spending the next 55 years behind bars following his court hearing on Tuesday. On June 4, 2020, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6000...
WDEF
Juvenile laws favoring juveniles? County Mayor-elect believes so…
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A source within the Chattanooga Police Department tells News 12 the teenager arrested for Saturday’s fight at Finley Stadium, was also involved in the shooting at Hamilton Place Mall last year. The 16-year-old in question reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots at...
Georgia man dies in Polk County boating incident
The body of a 57-year-old Georgia man was recovered from 36 feet of water on Parksville Lake in Polk County on Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
thunder1320.com
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening
Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake
A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
