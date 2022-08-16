Read full article on original website
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
San Antonio Spurs to play 2 games at Austin's Moody Center in April
AUSTIN, Texas — Pro basketball in Austin? It's happening in spring 2023. The San Antonio Spurs will host four special home games during the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season, including two at Austin's Moody Center on Thursday, April 6, 2023, and Saturday, April 8, 2023. The other special home games...
KSAT 12
Meet the new meteorologist at KSAT, Mia Montgomery
A new face is coming to KSAT 12. Meteorologist Mia Montgomery will be joining the incredible KSAT Weather Authority team in September. Mia comes from the local TV station KBTX serving the Brazos Valley but is not a stranger to San Antonio. She grew up in the area!. She’s excited...
Steele football looks to keep winning tradition alive
SAN ANTONIO — Cibolo linebacker Makai Williams knows what the expectations at Steele are. “We know that the guys before us, our predecessors, have established something here at Steele High School,” says Williams, who is committed to Tulane. “And it’s our job to keep it rolling.”
'We're going to compete': Sotomayor Wildcats look to make a statement in inaugural season
SAN ANTONIO — Let's hear it for the new guy. In the case of San Antonio high school football, the "new guy" is Sotomayor, which will play its first year of varsity football this fall. Head coach Juan Morales knows the challenge that awaits his Wildcats, but he’s preaching...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY
Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
tastefulspace.com
The Most Annoying Pests in San Antonio
If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
saobserver.com
A PERFECT STORM: SAN ANTONIO’S HEMISFAIR ’68 GRAND OPENING
Protests Changed San Antonio: The Story of Half-Truths and Erasures. Protest and the threat of direct action integrated San Antonio. There was a completely peaceful end to segregation as the business community wanted to believe. The power structure allowed desegregation to take place in San Antonio to prevent further protests and the threat of violence. It all happened in 1968, years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In 1968, the business community of San Antonio was worried about losing millions of dollars in tourist spending during the opening of HemisFair ’68. Black activists and civil rights leaders had protested for years to end school segregation and lunch counter racism. Protests were led by Re. Clause Black, Harry Burns, G.J. Sutton, Homer Rodgers, Colonel Roy Burley, the local NAACP, SNCC, the Ghetto Improvement Association (GIA), and many others. The perfect storm came together to desegregate San Antonio which at the time was as racist as any other southern city, only more shrewdly accomplished. In the San Antonio area, desegregation was accomplished by calling Mexican Americans “White” and leaving the schools in the “Sundown Suburbs” white only. Alamo Heights, Terrel Hills, Olmos Park, Los Angeles Heights, and other apartheid racist cities remained white only for years.
Home sellers in San Antonio, Austin cut prices as competition cools
Mortgage rates aren't getting any lower. So is it getting easier?
sanantoniothingstodo.com
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts
National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
San Antonio-set HGTV home-remodeling show casting for season two
HGTV wants San Antonio homeowners to apply.
KTSA
San Antonio gas prices below state average
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.46 in Texas, but drivers in San Antonio are paying 10 cents less at $3.36. Statewide, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded is 62 cents more than the average price a year ago today.
San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse renovates a $3M Castroville restaurant
It's moving into a former Dan's Meat Market.
San Antonio's highly anticipated Kerbey Lane Cafe is now open
Kerbey Lane Cafe's new San Antonio spot is a first for the business.
365traveler.com
24 AMAZING FREE THINGS TO DO IN SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, Texas is an eclectic southern city known for its rich history, Hispanic culture, and fun atmosphere. It’s the perfect vacation destination for any budget due to its abundance of free activities. Its main attraction is the San Antonio River Walk, which entices more than 10 million visitors each year and is completely free to explore.
ROAD TRIP: Get Ready for Halloween Fun in San Antonio
We are just a little over two months away from Halloween and the fun events are starting to pop up. If you are looking for a day trip. Check out these fun things to do in San Antonio. SAN ANTONIO ZOO BOO:. The San Antonio zoo’s annual Halloween celebration is...
sonicboomrecords.com
Staff Picks: Sunny & The Sunliners - Mr Brown Eyed Soul Vol. 2
What they're saying: Here is NPR’s Oliver Wang on the origins of Sunny’s sound: “Much like Los Angeles' vaunted "eastside sound," San Antonio's westside equivalent was born out of the city's Mexican-American barrios, where teenagers like Ozuna combined the harmonies of doo-wop with the brassy sound of Mexican conjunto bands.” And Joshua Pitney at the Texas Music blog gives this lovely discription of the sounds on Mr Brown Eyed Sould V. 2: “The instrumentation and arrangements subtly shift the context and create a clear Tejano undercurrent… This perfectly sets the stage for Sunny’s tender yet sorrowful voice, building tension until the drums finally hit. When they do, all of the instruments blend together and give the impression of a band that could change directions at any moment — a classic soul singer backed by a group of musicians with an eclectic musical vocabulary.”
KSAT 12
Stars of ‘The Lost Boys’ will ascend on San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – “One thing about living in Santa Carla I never could stomach... all the damn vampires.”. The cast of the iconic 80s movie “The Lost Boys” will ascend on San Antonio this weekend at the Wonderland of the Americas for an event dubbed the “Summer of Santa Carla” in celebration of the movie’s 35th anniversary.
[WATCH] Eating At Buc-ee’s In New Braunfels, Texas All Day Long
When you combine my two most favorite things in this world, food and Buc-ee's, you've got a party waiting to happen. The wonder that is Buc-ee's began in 1982. Founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin opened his first store in Clue, Texas. Since then Buc-ee's has grown to 43 current locations with plans of adding many more in the future.
Runaway teen from San Antonio believed to be in Austin
Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa, ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio. Authorities believe she's in the Austin area, with ties specifically to Jonestown/Lago Vista.
