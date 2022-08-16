Read full article on original website
Related
Emilia Clarke Played One of the Last Targaryens — Will She Be in 'House of the Dragon'?
Winter has come and gone in the world of Game of Thrones, but the battle for the Iron Throne has a long-standing history. We will soon bear witness to one of those battles in House of the Dragon on HBO. Like the series before it, House of the Dragon is partially based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by fantasy author George R.R. Martin. More specifically, it adapts the events of the 2018 novel, Fire and Blood.
House of the Dragon star on character’s racist backlash: ‘I’m not an expert on racism but I’m very experienced in receiving it’
House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint spoke about the racist backlash he received after news broke of his casting in the Game of Thrones prequel.Toussaint stars as Corlys Velaryon, also known as “The Sea Snake”. In George RR Martin’s source material, the Velaryons are described as having pale skin, silver hair and purple eyes, however, the clan has been reimagined in the series to allow for more diverse casting in the roles of noble Black seafarers, who are the wealthiest family in Westeros.The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon host Jason Concepcion said as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
When does ‘House of the Dragon’ take place?
Most of you already know that House of the Dragon will involve the Targaryen dynasty at the pinnacle of their rule over the Seven Kingdoms, but how far are we going back in the chronological Game of Thrones timeline? And is there a possibility that the two shows might overlap?
Polygon
Before House of the Dragon premieres, catch up on Targaryen history
HBO’s House of the Dragon is bringing us back to Westeros, but not to the Westeros most people are familiar with, at least on screen. The new Game of Thrones prequel series is set nearly 200 years before the events of the original series, and that means a totally different set of characters and events to learn about.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
George RR Martin compares House of the Dragon scene to Red Wedding
Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has compared a scene from the new spin-off TV series House of the Dragon to the infamous Red Wedding scene from the original show. One thing’s for sure, if it’s anywhere near as shocking and bloody as the events of the season 3 episode, we’re in for a real treat!
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice Curious Detail About One Character
Have you ever watched a show like Blue Bloods and wondered if you’d missed a clue about a character on there? It might have happened with this show or another one that you love to watch. Well, when it comes to one specific recurring character on the CBS police drama, some fans are asking questions. Which one is this confusing situation being asked about right now? It revolves around Archbishop Kevin Kearns, played by the magnificent Stacy Keach. We take a closer look at what fans are curious about through a thread on Reddit.
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)
“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Will any Starks crop up in ‘House of the Dragon?’
House of the Dragon will be aired soon and it has increased expectations and excitement as to what and who the series might contain. The title suggests the house of Targaryen as the ruling family and at the helm of all affairs. While the brutality of the Targaryens is not...
‘They beat each other senseless’: House of the Dragon director discusses shocking child violence scene
A director of House of the Dragon has spoken out about some of the violent scenes in the forthcoming Game of Thrones spin-off. Set to launch on Sky Atlantic on Monday 22 August, the fantasy drama series will tell the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place roughly 300 years before the events portrayed in Game of Thrones. Miguel Sapochnik, who previously directed well-reviewed Game of Thrones episodes such as “Hardhome” and “Battle of the Bastards”, recently recalled one of the more memorable moments of filming.“I had a scene where five kids between the ages of nine...
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Spinoff House of the Dragon Gets Full-Length Trailer
The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is one of the most anticipated TV events of the year, with HBO Max releasing an all-new trailer to tease the fantastical adventures of the series. The events of the show have already been hinted at in the original HBO series, with House of the Dragon shedding insight into events that have only been previously discussed by the figures of Westeros. However, with the series being based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, not all of its events will be a surprise to audiences familiar with the franchise. Check out the trailer for House of the Dragon above before it debuts on August 21st.
George R.R. Martin Confirms He Is Giving ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans What They Always Wanted — a Different Ending
George R.R. Martin admitted that one of the most common questions he gets from fans is “will ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ end the same way as ‘Game of Thrones’?”
CNET
'House of the Dragon' on HBO: Everything We Know So Far
It's been three years since Jon Snow broke the wheel in Game of Thrones. In House of the Dragon, which drops on Aug. 21, we return to Westeros. There's no doubt Game of Thrones lost some magic in its final two seasons, but House of the Dragon could be one of the year's TV highlights if it reclaims that Thrones magic.
Netflix's new #1 movie breaks record – overtaking The Gray Man in key milestone
Purple Hearts has the highest weekly viewing figures for a Netflix movie in 2022
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
CNET
Every 'Game of Thrones' Season Ranked Best to Worst
Say what you want about how the show ended, but Game of Thrones's eight seasons provided some of the best TV of the past decade. There are many questions swirling around House of the Dragon, the Thrones prequel that debuts this Sunday. Perhaps the most crucial one is whether the show can recapture the intrigue, suspense and thrill of its predecessor.
Popculture
Targaryen Family Tree, Explained: From 'Game of Thrones,' 'House of the Dragon' and More
In just a few days, House of the Dragon will do what many Game of Thrones fans have been wanting for years – put all the focus squarely on House Targaryen. The enigmatic family of dragonriders obviously stands out, even in the rich and crowded world of Westeros. If you want a primer or a refresher before the new show, here's a quick tour of the Targaryen family tree.
Comments / 0