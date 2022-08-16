ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Search of lawyer’s apartment was about errant gunshot

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
Wesley Spears, 2020. (Journal Inquirer file photo)

GLASTONBURY — Police searched lawyer Wesley S. Spears’ apartment in July after his next-door neighbor discovered a bullet and bullet hole in a closet that the manager of the apartment complex believes shares a wall with Spears’ apartment, according to a police affidavit made public Monday in Manchester Superior Court.

The possible crime that police are investigating is unlawful discharge of firearms, according to a court document. That is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to three months in prison and a $500 fine. No one has been charged.

