Record-Courier
Town picks retired CHP officer as manager
A retired California Highway Patrol lieutenant was the top pick to serve as Genoa Town Manager at a meeting on Thursday. Genoa Town Board members voted 4-1 for David J. Qualls, according to interim Town Manger Amanda Reid. Trustee Brian Crowe voted for one of the other two candidates. Town...
Nevada Appeal
Developer apologizes for dust in Carson City project
The 203-lot Andersen Ranch project is moving forward but not without a public apology to the Board of Supervisors for dust problems site improvements have caused. “Hopefully you accept our apology,” Dustin Barker of Lennar, the developer, said Thursday after Supervisor Maurice White said a public apology was warranted.
FOX Reno
August 2022 officially wettest in Reno history
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Following last night's thunderstorm, August 2022 is now the wettest August in Reno history. On Wednesday, 0.11 inches of rain fell at the airport. This brought the official total for the month to 1.66 inches. The previous record was set 57...
KOLO TV Reno
Caltrans reopens Highway 89
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Caltrans announced Thursday they have reopened Highway 89 to one-way controlled traffic. Effective at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office will no longer be offering morning and evening escorts, and the emergency access road will be closed. The highway had been initially closed earlier this...
mynews4.com
Carson City sawmill to offer missing link in forest health and resilience efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — New company, Tahoe Forest Products (TFP), is bringing a new sawmill to Carson City, Nevada. It has been decades since a new mill was built in the area. TFP bought the land from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and Califonia -- sharing a common goal of maintaining forest health and resilience.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New sawmill to start processing Caldor Fire salvage logs from Sierra-at-Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A new sawmill to be constructed near Carson City is expected to produce about 50 million feet of lumber per year and the first purchase was from salvage and cleanup efforts at Sierra-at-Tahoe, officials announced on Tuesday. Tahoe Forest Products in a partnership with...
Sierra Sun
Truckee man arrested after fire in Gateway area
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A Truckee man has been arrested for allegedly starting an illegal campfire that is suspected to have caused a brush fire. Frank Battaglia, 43, was arrested Wednesday morning by the Truckee Police Department on felony charges for unlawfully causing a fire of forestland. His bail is set at $10,000, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and he remains in custody as of Thursday morning.
Reno's August rainfall record washed away by summer monsoons
It’s official: This is the wettest August in Reno’s recorded history. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the city had received 1.71 inches of rain in August at the airport, where the National Weather Service’s monitoring station is located. Most of that rain – 1.22 inches – fell in about 90 minutes on Aug....
Southwest Reno's new Sierra Front Trail connects Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch
Grab your mountain bike or hiking boots: a new trail is open in southwest Reno. The new 3.5-mile-long Sierra Front Trail connects the existing Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch trails. It is open to bikers, horseback riders and hikers. ...
Record-Courier
Highway 89 repairs on track to be done by Monday
The main route between Markleeville and the rest of the world will open to one-way traffic, CalTrans announced just before lunch today. Alpine County announced that morning and evening escorts for vehicles around the construction site will end with the 6 p.m. session. The road is still scheduled to reopen...
California couple who disappeared after attending Hot August Nights in Reno found dead
This story was updated to clarify where the car was found near Penn Valley, Calif. A Yuba City, California, couple who went missing after attending Hot August Nights in Reno on Aug. 6 were found dead outside their crashed car off Highway 20 in Nevada County. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and Juan...
Plumas County News
Collins announces major forestland acquisition
On Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierras, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition of 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
KDWN
Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing its temporary closure. A spokesperson for the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the bats have been flying around the living quarters of the small fire station between Reno and Carson City. And dead bats have been found in a bay where an ambulance has parked. Officials in 2015 managed to get bats out of the fire station but they have since returned and generated health and safety concerns. Bats can transmit rabies and other viruses to humans and their feces can transmit viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections.
KOLO TV Reno
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Tahoe drone show back on after July 4 cancellation
NORTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - North Lake Tahoe will be celebrating the Labor Day weekend with a drone lights show after initially having to cancel it on July 4. One show will take place in Kings Beach on Sept. 2, with the other taking place on Sept. 4 on Tahoe City on Sept. 4. The shows had previously been postponed due to unseasonable weather.
thefallonpost.org
Fernley City Council authorizes filing of motion to intervene in TCID hearing
The Fernley City Council Wednesday night authorized the filing of a motion to intervene in a court hearing next week in which the Truckee Carson Irrigation District is seeking to have its repayment contract with the Bureau of Reclamation ratified for the project to line a portion of the Truckee canal through Fernley.
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
2news.com
More Bear Sightings Around Reno
Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
