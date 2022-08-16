Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
Nine access points to island beaches lost to erosion
(Aug. 18, 2022) Access points to nine different beaches have been closed over the last year due to erosion and sea-level rise, harbormaster Sheila Lucey said at a meeting of the Coastal Resilience Advisory Committee last week. To be clear, the beaches are still there, but certain access points leading...
Inquirer and Mirror
Today’s Beach Report: Light to moderate surf, jellyfish
(Aug. 17, 2022) Nantucket's lifeguarded beaches opened at 10 a.m. today with calm surf around the island except for some moderate break at Dionis and Sconset, and jellyfish reported everywhere but Sconset. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 10 island beaches: Jetties, Children's, Nobadeer,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Preparing for the Island’s future flooding
Mark Borrelli, a coastal geologist and director of the Provincetown-based Center for Coastal Studies’ seafloor mapping program, led and completed a two-year coastal resiliency and sea level rise study on Martha’s Vineyard. Borrelli presented the study earlier this month at Sailing Camp Park in Oak Bluffs. He said the event “went pretty well,” with around 30 to 40 people in attendance who had “lots of good questions” from “an engaged crowd.”
capeandislands.org
The shifting sea reshapes a neighborhood on Nantucket
There is a neighborhood at the far eastern end of Nantucket called Codfish Park. Most of the cottages here are tiny — cozy, a realtor might say — shingles situated right in the sand. Codfish Park began its life as a public beach, a place that virtually washed away in the October Gale of 1841. By the 1880s, sand accreted, the beach built back up. I give tours of this area to visitors and it is hard for them to imagine that there was a time where there was no there there. You live along the shoreline long enough and you begin to understand that the sea isn’t always going to stay on its side of the line.
vineyardgazette.com
Blue Crabs Are Booming This Summer
Earlier this summer, as Great Pond Foundation director Emily Reddington helped her survey team dredge a section of Edgartown Great Pond with a large seine net designed to capture a wide cross-section of pond life, from clams to fish to crabs, she had a bit of a surprise. This year, the fish in the net turned up headless: As the net had dragged toward the surface, dozens of blue crabs had descended on the trapped fish—and begun devouring them.
yourtravelcap.com
The Views from Scargo Tower, South Dennis, Cape Cod
Scargo Tower is a 30-foot stone tower in South Dennis, on Cape Cod. From the top, you can see sites as far as Plymouth and Provincetown. On one fine, early summer day, Benny, the Mrs., and I were driving home from a business meeting. Yes, that’s right. A business meeting. The attendees were Benny, myself, and my wife, and it took place at an ice cream shop.
capecod.com
Falmouth Opposes Potential Addition of Early Morning Ferry Trip
FALMOUTH – An addition of a potential early morning freight trip by the Steamship Authority from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard has received negative response from Falmouth town officials, who say the area is already congested and overburdened. Peter Jeffery, Falmouth member of the Authority’s board of governors,...
vineyardgazette.com
Nantucket Sidelined Again Due to Engine Issue
The Steamship Authority’s M/V Nantucket was back out of service on Wednesday due to a nagging mechanical problem that first arose last weekend, leaving some cars and passengers stranded on both the Island and in Woods Hole today. On Saturday morning, a governor, an engine device that regulates speed,...
Woman climbs into seal pool, swims around at Woods Hole aquarium
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A woman went into the seal enclosure at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Wednesday. The aquarium’s supervisor tells Boston 25 the woman climbed over the wall of the pool, swam around and briefly walked around the enclosure. There were two seals in the enclosure...
capeandislands.org
Fecal bacteria shuts Cape beaches, but officials say no need to worry
Kathryn: There have been a number of beach closures in Falmouth, Barnstable, Mashpee and beyond over the last few weeks due to fecal bacteria found in the water. CAI’s climate and environment reporter Eve Zuckoff joins us now to explain what exactly is going on, and whether you need to be worried. Hi Eve.
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurants
Provincetown, Mass.WestportWiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The popular town of Provincetown on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, ordered its food establishments to close along a busy section of the waterfront after thunderstorms brought “larger than normal wastewater volume” and overtaxed the sewer system.
Inquirer and Mirror
Hy-Line running abbreviated schedule Tuesday
(Aug. 16, 2022) Due to a mechanical issue, Hy-Line Cruises is running an abbreviated fast-ferry schedule between Nantucket and Hyannis today. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Lost Charm on Falmouth Beach Clearly Holds Important Meaning
Janine Martignetti, frequent visitor to a Falmouth beach, found a charm necklace that clearly has important meaning to someone. Now, she wants to find the owner. Some of us carry things that remind us of someone special we lost. It's heartbreaking to lose anything, but especially something that carries sentimental...
What we know about ‘Jaws Bridge’ incident on Martha’s Vineyard where Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin were killed
On Wednesday, state police said they were continuing to search for 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin, who reportedly jumped off “Jaws Bridge” in Martha’s Vineyard and has been missing since Sunday night. Tavaughn reportedly jumped into the water with his brother Tavaris Bulgin, 26, both of Jamaica, with two...
Inquirer and Mirror
High-surf advisory for Nantucket Wednesday
(Aug. 16, 2022) The National Weather Service has issued a high-surf advisory for Nantucket from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday. According to the NWS, large, breaking waves of four to eight feet are expected in the surf zone. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are likely.
Boston Magazine
Five New Cape and Islands Boutiques to Shop Before Summer Ends
Wrap up another glorious summer by the sea with jaunts to these recently opened Cape and Islands boutiques. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. For Women’s Clothing. Ashley Irene Boutique. Cheerfulness abounds at this Mashpee...
capecoddaily.com
Provincetown Police advise of parking ban and safety tips for Carnival Parade Thursday
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police advise that Thursday’s parade is Provincetown’s BIGGEST event. As such, considerable planning has gone into making sure the parade is successful. Police would like to ask the public’s help in making sure this happens. There will be a Commercial Street parking ban in effect thursday, August 18th from 9 AM to […] The post Provincetown Police advise of parking ban and safety tips for Carnival Parade Thursday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
luxury-houses.net
Masterfully Designed to Offer Resort Living at Its Finest, This Magnificent Oceanfront Estate Asks for $10.595 Million in Mashpee
The Estate in Mashpee boasts every imaginable amenity for any occasion and total privacy with a breathtaking backdrop, now available for sale. This home located at 78 Triton Way, Mashpee, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 12,090 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul E Grover – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties – (Phone: (508) 364-3500) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mashpee.
vineyardgazette.com
Ferry Breakdown Sows Weekend Chaos
A mechanical failure aboard the Steamship Authority’s M/V Nantucket Saturday morning led to travel delays and confusion on both sides of Vineyard Sound. “We had a rather chaotic two days going between the Vineyard and Woods Hole,” said James Malkin, who represents the Island on the boat line board of governors, at the board’s online monthly meeting Tuesday morning.
Inquirer and Mirror
Petrichor: Go for the wine, stay for the food
(Aug. 18, 2022) Petrichor is defined as “a pleasant smell that frequently accompanies the first rain after a long period of warm, dry weather.”. So last Thursday, the first day of rain in nearly a month, seemed like the perfect time to visit Petrichor Wine Bar, located just across from the mid-island Stop & Shop at 130 Pleasant St. The property has had a number of iterations over the years but is now a cozy French bistro.
