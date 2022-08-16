Government officials, advocates praise passage of Reese's law

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Government and Health officials and advocates are hailing passage of what’s known as Reese’s Law, but they say the effort to keep children from ingesting small button batteries has a long way to go.

Trista Hamsmith's one and a half year-old daughter, Reese, died in 2020 after swallowing a small button battery from a remote. She pushed for Reese's Law, which was sponsored by Congresswoman Robin Kelly.

The legislation directs the Consumer Product Safety Commission to develop and implement new safety standards to protect children from ingesting button batteries.

“I introduced Reese’s Law in Congress because the Hamsmith’s loss was not only moving, but preventable,” said Kelly.

She also said that 3,500 button battery ingestions happen each year, because these type of batteries can be found in many home products including remote controls and toys.

“I'm grateful to the House and Senate for their diligent work to pass Reese’s Law . This legislation will undoubtedly save lives," said Hamsmith."

Reese's life was taken way too soon, but her legacy will live on through this law, so that no other family will have to suffer like ours."

