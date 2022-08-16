Read full article on original website
KIII TV3
A Texas cryptocurrency mining business got $9.2M to cut power last month for grid stability
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas cryptocurrency mining business got millions of dollars to cut power last month. Riot Blockchain Inc. mines and hosts bitcoins. In July, the state power grid manager gave Riot $9.5 million in power credits to cut back on production during peak electricity demand. "As energy...
Changes meant to boost Texas grid reliability have cost consumers $1 billion this year, ERCOT's watchdog says
SAN ANTONIO — Texans have so far paid about $1 billion in 2022 for a change the Public Utility Commission implemented to try and make the state's power grid more reliable, a watchdog monitoring ERCOT told policymakers Tuesday. The Independent Market Monitor's report contains data from January 1 to...
H-E-Bs in Texas to host career fair on Aug. 23
TEXAS, USA — H-E-B will be hosting a one-day hiring event for potential employees for full- and part-time positions. This is the company's largest ever one-day hiring event. For those wanting immediate positions, there will be on-the-spot interviews at the career fairs at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas.
Texas nonprofits face further barriers, legal questions as trigger law banning abortions is set to take effect
SAN ANTONIO — As Texas’s trigger law banning virtually all abortions prepares to go into effect August 25, there remains ongoing challenges for various nonprofit organizations tasked with helping women seek abortion care. “We typically are a practical support abortion fund, meaning we help people to travel by...
'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says
TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
