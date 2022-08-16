ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

How To Polish Your Stainless Steel Sink With Flour

Stainless steel is a popular choice when it comes to kitchen sinks and appliances because it’s durable, affordable and low-maintenance — but it has its drawbacks. The reality is that stainless steel sinks are prone to dulling and damage from water spots and soap scum. They are also easily scratched. Additionally, this can be a tricky surface to clean because ordinary multipurpose cleaners may leave a streaky residue behind. So how can you polish stainless steel sinks to keep them sparkling?
The Kitchn

Here’s What a Home Stager Told Me to Get Rid of in My Kitchen

In my condo, the kitchen is not simply a kitchen — some days it’s an office, others a workshop, a first aid station, or a general dumping ground for any and all of life’s minutia. As a result, this space collects a wide range of clutter that can be hard to maintain day-to-day. A chaotic tablescape of unopened mail, a plate of carrots mid-peel, my dog’s Kongs in various stages of preparation, and strips of tin foil for removing my no-chip manicure makes the kitchen island feel less like a countertop and more like a living, breathing organism.
homedit.com

Vertical Siding: The Newest Exterior Trend

Vertical siding has been on the rise in recent years, drawing the attention of builders and homeowners alike. As versatile as it is stylish, it’s able to meet the needs of the farmhouse fan all the way down to the contemporary remodel. Likewise, it offers varied options in material, color and design. Turning traditional siding on its head, vertical siding is a must have for homeowners searching for a distinct curb appeal.
BHG

How to Clean a Car So It Looks Almost Brand New—in Just 10 Minutes

For such a small space, the car can turn into a big mess very quickly. Empty drink containers, stray makeup bags, discarded cleats … the car has a tendency to turn into a receptacle for all sorts of stuff that belongs somewhere else. But with very little time and...
House Digest

House Digest

ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

