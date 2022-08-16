ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

It's roster cut-down day in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens, as a result, are trimming down on players. According to a report, one of those players is veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The Ravens are reportedly cutting veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. The leaves the AFC North franchise with three quarterbacks: Lamar...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback

Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Quarterback Cut

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the release of reserve quarterback Brett Hundley. The former fifth-round draft pick signed with the Ravens as an extra QB option earlier this offseason. While NFL insider Dov Kleiman originally reported this move as "unexpected," he later clarified that he thought the release was...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FOX Sports

The Tom Brady story everyone's missing

The early part of Tom Brady's offseason consisted of retirement and unretirement. Right now? With just over three weeks left until Week 1, it's all about a non-story – and what should be a real story. Brady, back for season three in Tampa Bay and No. 23 overall, is...
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

Joe Flacco ‘all but assured’ to be Week 1 starter vs Ravens

According to Jets team source, Joe Flacco is “all but assured to be the Week 1 starter” against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, as reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This expected news is now more official with Zach Wilson’s successful...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Will Daniel Jones be unseated as the Giants' QB1?

Daniel Jones' job security is in an incredibly precarious place as he heads into his fourth year as an NFL quarterback. The New York Giants QB has become known more for turnovers than anything else during his first few seasons, and unless he strings together a showing that deviates from his normative output, his time as a starter may be approaching its limit.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Baker Mayfield's Comeback Player of Year chances

The Comeback Player of the Year is the only NFL award that includes sentiment in the decision-making process. If two players have equally remarkable improvements in their performance from last season, the one with the best narrative has a higher chance of winning. Simply put, voters love a good story.
NFL
FOX Sports

Bill Belichick’s risky approach at corner indicates schematic shift for Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass — New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills is the team's next CB1. And he isn't. So far as we've seen, Mills is not a CB1 in the traditional sense for a Bill Belichick defense. Mills isn't the next Stephon Gilmore or Malcolm Butler or Darrelle Revis or Asante Samuel or Ty Law. For years, the Patriots have had elite cornerback after elite cornerback. Most recently, Belichick trusted J.C. Jackson with receivers of every shape, size and speed. But Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers for a whopping $82.5 million this offseason.
NFL
FOX Sports

Should Panthers put more pressure on Baker Mayfield?

The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of a quarterback battle. All signs, though, point to Baker Mayfield being their starter, not Sam Darnold. Mayfield took reps with the top offensive unit in the Panthers' preseason opener against the Washington Commanders. He has also taken the majority of the snaps with the offensive starters during training camp practices so far.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL

Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Titans#American Football#Fox#The Atlanta Falcons#The Louisville Cardinals#The Green Bay Packers#The Buffalo Bills
FOX Sports

Patriots send Kendrick Bourne message amid poor camp showing

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne had one of his most productive days of training camp Wednesday in a joint practice against the Carolina Panthers. But it was not a resurgence for the wideout, who has been extremely quiet throughout the first few weeks of camp.
NFL
FOX Sports

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes values championships over contract

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been a perennial Super Bowl contender since he became a starter in 2018. And now, the quarterback is putting into perspective just how much winning means to him. Mahomes told "Football Morning In America" that he's more concerned with his legacy than...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID

There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Why Bears must trade Roquan Smith for offensive help | THE HERD

LB Roquan Smith requested a trade from the Chicago Bears and reports say the Dallas Cowboys are interested in trading for him. Smith asked for a trade after contract talks went nowhere. The Bears are lacking help for Justin Fields, so is it time for the team to pivot from its 1985 mentality? Colin Cowherd shares advice on how to become successful in the NFL and NFC North.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
FOX Sports

Bills, Rams lead Colin Cowherd's latest preseason NFL rankings

The first round of NFL preseason games has been played, and while it's hard to take much from the limited action so far, there have been some changes — as well as some impactful injuries — around the league. Colin Cowherd already revealed his post-draft NFL hierarchy months...
NFL
FOX Sports

What we can learn from Dallas Cowboys’ first roster cuts

IRVINE, Calif. — We were never likely to be shocked by the Cowboys' first bout of roster cuts. After all, these five cuts are the first of the preseason, with two more weeks until the final cut to 53. A week from now, NFL teams will waive five more guys prior to their final exhibition games.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bet on the Bills and other best Week 2 preseason wagers

NFL preseason Week 1 did not go as planned. And when I say "as planned," of course that means as I predicted. Of the 16 games, 13 went over the combined point total, and some of the preseason coaching trends failed us. However, the best wager in all of sports — the Baltimore Ravens — continued to cash in, so I'm betting on them to do the same this week.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy