The last time fifth-year defensive end Tyler Friday played in a scarlet and gray uniform was in the Buckeyes’ national championship appearance against Alabama Jan. 11, 2021. Friday recorded two tackles in Ohio State’s 52-24 defeat before an ACL injury in the summer of 2021 sidelined him all of last season. Saturday marked 579 days since he had seen the field, but his “way to impact the game off the field” resulted in him being named one of the six captains for 2022, as voted on by his teammates.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO