ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

By Barbara Sprunt
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RbRzV_0hJAjqRm00

First lady Jill Biden, 71, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a statement from her spokeswoman, Elizabeth Alexander.

"After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive," the statement said.

The first lady, who is double-vaccinated and twice boosted, has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid. Per CDC guidance, Biden will remain at a private residence in Kiawah Island, South Carolina and isolate from others for at least five days.

The statement said she plans to return home after receiving two consecutive negative COVID tests.

The White House said President Biden, who has been vacationing with his wife and family, is considered a close contact and will mask while indoors for the next 10 days.

Biden, who tested positive for COVID at the end of July and experienced a rebound case, has tested negative for COVID on an antigen test.

Biden is scheduled to return to Washington Tuesday afternoon to sign the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats' sweeping spending bill that aims to tackle climate change while lowering the deficit and the cost of prescription drugs. It passed without any Republican support.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Pcr#Antigen Test#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Covid 19#The White House#Democra
Daily Mail

Jill Biden is 'feeling better' but still has cold symptoms: First lady's office gives update on her COVID battle as she continues her isolation on Kiawah Island

Jill Biden is feeling better as she recovers from covid but is still experiencing 'cold-like symptoms,' her office said on Wednesday. 'Dr. Biden is feeling a bit better today, though still experiencing cold-like symptoms,' her communications director Elizabeth Alexander told DailyMail.com in a statement. On Tuesday, Biden's office announced she...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
123K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy