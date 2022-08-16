ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron-specific COVID vaccine approved in the UK

By Laura Baisas
Popular Science
Popular Science
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224UuB_0hJAjkOe00 Omicron is responsible for much of this summers new cases. DepositPhotos

Health officials in the UK have just made the country the first to approve a new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine that targets both the omicron variant and original virus . The Biden administration is currently working on its own booster campaign for next month and the Food and Dug Administration (FDA) has received assurances from both Modern, Pfizer, and BioNTech that doses of the re-tooled vaccine will be available by September.

Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company Moderna developed the booster, which was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) after it was found to meet regulator’s standards of safety, quality, and effectiveness. As of late July , Moderna said that it has secured 66 million doses of a vaccine that targets both the 2020 strain of the virus and the new sub-variants.

“The first generation of COVID-19 vaccines being used in the UK continue to provide important protection against the disease and save lives. What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharpened tool in our armory to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve,” said June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive, in a press release . “We have in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved COVID-19 vaccines and this will include the vaccine approved today.”

[Related: Moderna is testing an Omicron-specific COVID vaccine. Here’s how it’s faring .]

Half of each dose targets the original virus with the other half targeting the highly contagious omicron variant .  According to the MHRA, the new formula was effective against omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 in clinical trials. BA.4 and BA.5 are currently the dominant strains of the virus and a study published in the June 2022 issue of Cell shows that the two have a strong ability to escape the antibodies built from previous vaccination.

While worldwide case numbers are not as high as winter 2021-2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) has been reporting huge numbers of fresh cases throughout the summer , due in large part to these highly contagious sub-variants and waning immunity from vaccination or previous infection. The new bivalent vaccines could help stem a possible fall and winter surge that could potentially lead to 100 million infections .

According to data complied by The Washington Post , about 330 million Americans have been fully vaccinated and the infection rate stands at around 266 new infections per 100,000 people over the past week. In Britain, close to three quarters of the population have been fully vaccinated.

Comments / 1

Related
contagionlive.com

Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis

The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September

July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

‘Next generation’ Covid booster jab to be offered to adults over 50 from autumn

Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, will be part of the rollout from early September.People over the age of five who are classed as most at risk from the virus will be eligible, as will their household contacts, NHS frontline and care home staff and carers aged 16 or over.The UK became the first nation to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Next generation’ Moderna coronavirus booster jab approved for use in adults

A “next generation” coronavirus booster jab which may only need administering once a year has been approved for use in adults.The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorised Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, which targets the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant.Known as mRNA-1273.214, the dose is an updated version of the Moderna vaccine which is already in use for first, second and booster doses, and it will be the first dose approved in the UK which targets two strains of the virus.Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr Paul Burton, previously said that the new jab can boost a person’s...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19 Vaccine#Uk#Depositphotos Health
Fortune

Fauci calls BA.5 a ‘moving target’ that may subside by the time Omicron boosters are ready. Scientists are pushing for a universal COVID vaccine instead

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Vaccines made specifically to tackle the BA.5 subvariant of COVID should be ready by this fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, told The Hill this week. But the vaccines could suffer from one major flaw—BA.5-specific vaccines may become less effective once the Omicron subvariant is replaced by another strain, a real possibility given that dominant strains have been replaced with more competitive forms of the virus roughly every six months during the course of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pymnts

Best Buy Jumps Into Hearing Aids After FDA Clears OTC Sales

Best Buy will begin offering Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated hearing aids, following a ruling this week by the federal government allowing over-the-counter (OTC) sales of the devices. The tech retailer said in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 17) that it will begin selling an expanded collection of hearing devices...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Defense One

China’s New Ambassador Warns US Has ‘Gone Too Far’ Over Taiwan

In a private residential dining room in Washington’s tony Kalorama neighborhood, China’s newish ambassador to Washington warned the United States against sending warships through the Taiwan Strait, and against further military or political activities that, he said, were designed to embolden separatists and weaken the One China policy that governs Washington’s tenuous relationship with Beijing.
FOREIGN POLICY
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Studies: 3 or 4 COVID vaccine doses protective against Omicron

Three new studies show that recipients of three or four mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses received substantially better protection against infection with the Omicron variant than those who received only two. 7% vs 20% infection rate after 4, 3 doses. In the first study, published yesterday in JAMA Network Open, researchers...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Covid booster rollout of dual-strain jab to start on 5 September

The rollout of the UK’s dual-strain Covid vaccine is set to start on 5 September, the NHS has announced, as it prepares to give boosters to millions of Britons ahead of winter.Some 26 million people are to be offered a Covid jab as part of the autumn booster programme, including all over-50s and those with compromised immune systems.Care-home residents and people who are housebound will be vaccinated first during the week of 5 September, before the rollout is widened the following week to the over-75s and those susceptible to serious illness.Moderna’s dual-strain vaccine, which offers protection against the original Covid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars

One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
GAS PRICE
Popular Science

Popular Science

49K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy