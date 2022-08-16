ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Miami, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supersonic Aircraft#Linus Travel#Commercial Aircraft#Supersonic Speed#Business Industry#Linus Business#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info
The Independent

Spirit Airlines employee suspended after he was filmed punching a female customer at Dallas airport

A Spirit Airlines official has been suspended after he was caught on camera punching a woman during an altercation at Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) airport on Thursday.A video of the incident shows the official and a woman arguing and screaming at each other. As the customer squares up to the man and touches his face, the employee can be heard telling the woman: “You have lost your mind, don’t touch me ever in your life.”The woman then tries to back away while another person intervenes to separate them.But the two continue to argue, and the woman slaps the airline worker...
DALLAS, TX
The US Sun

Who owns Boom Supersonic?

BOOM Technology continues to innovate and make advancements in the aerospace industry. The company's invention of the supersonic airliner named the Boom Overture made headlines, which is why people are curious to know who actually owns Boom Supersonic. Who owns Boom Supersonic?. Founded by Blake Scholl in 2014, Boom Technology...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
gatechecked

Delta Adds Non-Stop Flights To Tahiti, Cape Town and Tel Aviv

Get those bags packed as Delta Air Lines has announced non-stop routes to new destinations including Tahiti in the French Polynesian islands, as well as Cape Town, South Africa and Tel Aviv, Israel. “Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS DFW

American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes

DALLAS — American Airlines has agreed to buy up to 20 supersonic jets and put down a non-refundable deposit on the planes that are still on the drawing board and years away from flying.Neither American nor the manufacturer Boom Supersonic would provide financial details Tuesday, including the size of American's deposit.American, which also took options for 40 more Boom Overture planes, becomes the second U.S. customer for Boom after a similar announcement last year from United Airlines for 15 jets.It has been nearly 20 years since the last supersonic passenger flight by Concorde, the British-French plane that failed to catch...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Heathrow Airport extends cap on passengers to end of October

Heathrow is to extend a cap on the number of passengers flying from the airport until the end of October due to staff shortages. It means the limit will now be in place until after the UK school half-term holidays. After consulting with airlines, a daily limit of 100,000 departing...
LIFESTYLE
biztoc.com

Airlines are trying to resurrect the Concorde era

Boom Supersonic wants to bring back supersonic flight, but experts have their doubts. | Boom Supersonic. American Airlines on Tuesday announced that it would purchase a fleet of 20 planes from Boom Supersonic, a startup building aircraft that can travel faster than the speed of sound. The order came after United Airlines announced last year that it would buy 15 of the company’s Overture planes. Passenger flights aren’t expected until the end of the decade, but if everything goes according to plan, commercial supersonic flight could return for the first time since the age of the Concorde.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy