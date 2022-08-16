ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Walmart+ adds free Paramount+ streaming for subscribers

By Nexstar Media Wire, Matt Adams
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UL8XD_0hJAjTLB00

( WXIN ) – Walmart hopes to entice customers to its Walmart+ service by adding some free streaming.

The retailer will soon be offering a Paramount+ subscription to Walmart+ members at no additional charge.

The new benefit will be available starting next month, Walmart announced. Members will be subscribed to the Paramount+ Essential tier, which is the service’s ad-supported version.

Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution

The company’s Walmart+ service currently offers free shipping with no minimum order, free same-day grocery delivery from local Walmart locations and fuel discounts, among other benefits. But Walmart is apparently aiming to grow its subscriber base as it tries to compete with Amazon, whose Prime subscription boasts a number of consumer benefits, including Prime Video.

Walmart+ currently costs $12.95 a month, or $98 per year. A subscription to the Paramount+ Essential tier typically goes for $4.99 a month, or about $60 a year.

‘Rogue One’ returns Aug. 26 for special IMAX screenings ahead of ‘Andor’ release

Paramount+ began its life in the streaming world as CBS All Access. The service was rebranded under the Paramount banner in March 2021. The platform offers CBS and Paramount content, including Paramount Movies, select sports, several “Star Trek” shows and more.

Paramount+ is also home to original content and recent theatrical releases such as “The Lost City,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Another World’ actress, Robyn Griggs, dead at 49

Editor’s note: NewsNation has corrected Griggs’s age. She was 49. (NewsNation) — Soap opera actress Robyn Griggs has died, her publicist Lisa Rodrigo confirmed to USA TODAY on Sunday. She was 49. Star of the popular daytime soap “Another World,” Griggs did not hide her health struggles...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Free Streaming#Streaming Video#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Walmart Service#Paramount Essential#Cbs All Access#Paramount Movies
Popculture

Walmart Reportedly Adding Existing Streaming Service to Walmart+

The incredibly crowded streaming service industry is about to get even more claustrophobic. With Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video already major players in the field, Walmart is now reportedly looking to enter the game. According to a recent report from The New York Times, while the company isn't looking to launch its own streaming service, Walmart is reportedly looking to bundle its Walmart+ subscription with an existing streaming service.
BUSINESS
Android Police

YouTube could soon sell individual streaming subscriptions like Amazon does

Over-the-top TV services have found it tough going to break the back of the traditional channel packages that cable has had to offer for the longest time. Google, for example, is charging $65 for a month of YouTube TV which offers a base package of more than 85 channels. It may have a side hustle on the way, though this could lead down a path of complicated relationships with potential channel providers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC inmate to face new charges after 2 detention officers seriously injured in attack

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County inmate will be charged after allegedly attacking two county detention officers on Friday, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill. On Wednesday, after watching a video of the assault, O’Neill said that he agrees with Kimbrough that Matthew West, 24, […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy