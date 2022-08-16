Man crossing Long Island parkway fatally struck by vehicle: officials

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- Suffolk County detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian attempting to cross a parkway on Long Island Monday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., 59-year-old Frank Brandimarte was crossing William Floyd Park Parkway from west to east when he was struck by a southbound 2016 Honda Civic driven by a 28-year-old man.

Brandimarte was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The Honda driver was not injured.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.