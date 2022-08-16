Yelp says this restaurant is the friendliest for families in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Finding the best spot to take the family to grab a bite to eat can sometimes be a pain; whether it’s your budget, the crowd, the food or whatever factor comes up to keep you cooking in and not enjoying eating out.

Yelp released a report of the best family-friendly restaurants in the U.S. and Canada for 2022 and in Texas, you’ll have to travel southeast for this delicious eatery. “Yelpers across the U.S. and Canada agree that family-friendly is just as much about feeling at home and feeling like family when eating out. Since our reviews are written almost exclusively by parents instead of children, we like to think of family-friendly as parent-friendly. Many of the following finds reflect just that – a highly rated adult space that is super welcoming to little people, too.”

For Texas, it’s Houston’s very own, Little Matt’s. Little Matt’s message is simple: fun, fresh and fast, “Where fun meets food!” You can find this cafe at 6203 Edloe Street in Houston.

You can find chips and dip, tasty salads, loads of burgers & sandwiches, specialty plates, a kids menu, extras, and sodas-galore. The story of this restaurant is even better than the food.

Little Matt’s website states:

“Little Matt’s was founded on faith, love, and hope. From the beginning, the goal has been to donate proceeds from this restaurant to Texas Children’s Hospital, while spreading encouragement and gratefulness in our surrounding communities. For a decade, through Little Matt’s, Jim Reid has thanked God for his son’s life and survival of leukemia; strongly supporting TCH and other Houston area organizations. Our dream is to continue this mission while remembering our son’s journey. Bobby lived almost 8 years with a rare disease called oxalosis. The expertise of the TCH Renal/Dialysis team and the anonymous gifts of organ donors gave our little boy hope and an incredible quality of life. He played, worshipped, laughed, and loved! We thank God every day for time: time to know him, time to watch him grow, time to see him change others, and time to savor memories. Our hope is that Bobby’s faith and bravery, during his short life, might live on through us and the wonderful customers we serve.” Little Matt’s

Be sure to click here to check out the full report of the best family-friendly restaurants in the U.S. and Canada!

