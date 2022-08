R. Kelly has been making moves in court ahead of his Chicago trial to attempt and score a favorable juror and avoid adding additional years to his prison sentence, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kelly and his legal team have demanded any potential jurors who have watched any portion of Lifetime’s docuseries Surviving R. Kelly be excused from serving.Last month, the disgraced singer was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. He will now face a second set of criminal charges in Chicago at a trial starting...

