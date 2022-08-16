Read full article on original website
Imperial man arrested in Arnold for alleged possession of drugs
A 26-year-old Imperial man was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance after he reportedly ran into a pump at a Mobil On the Run in Arnold. The pump was not damaged, but police allegedly found a white crystal-like substance in a 2016 Jeep he was driving at the gas station, 3611 W. Outer Road.
Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton
AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Mail stolen from Chesterfield post office
Police are investigating several reports of stolen mail at the Chesterfield post office over the past several weeks.
Pipe bomb causes $40,000 in damage
Last month, a piece of equipment belonging to Madison County was destroyed by an alleged pipe bomb. The damage totaled the tractor and an official says it is going to cost upwards of $40,000 to replace it. The Madison County Sheriff's Department reports, on July 18, Madison County Road &...
Investigators determine shooting of baby in Gasconade County as accidental
ROSEBUD, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators have determined the shooting of a 10-month-old baby in Rosebud as accidental. The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Crystal Lane, according to the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the baby was shot in the stomach by a 3-year-old toddler. The toddler was able to get the The post Investigators determine shooting of baby in Gasconade County as accidental appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Weapons, drugs and alcohol charges filed in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE — Several weapons, drug and alcohol related sets of charges were filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Duane A Reams, 35, of the 4400 block of E. Golike Lane, Bethalto, was charged Aug. 16 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
Vehicle hits marijuana dispensary in Florissant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officers arrived at a marijuana dispensary in Florissant for a burglary Tuesday morning to find a vehicle had gone into the building. Police said the incident happened at approximately 5:13 a.m. in the 11000 block of New Halls Ferry Road. That is where Cookies is located. No one was at […]
Family Remembers Woman Killed In Kirkwood; Ex-Boyfriend Charged In Shooting Death
Family and friends of a Kirkwood woman are mourning her loss after an ex-boyfriend and business partner was charged with breaking into her home and killing her last weekend. Todd Wilbert, 54, of the 4500 block of Sutherland Avenue in St. Louis, has been charged with first-degree murder and three other felonies in connection with the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Gill, 59, at her home in the 1100 block of Ascot Lane in Kirkwood, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The shooting happened on Aug. 13.
Man dead after shooting in Dutchtown neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man is dead after being shot multiple times Thursday morning in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. According to St. Louis police, the man was shot shortly after 6:30 a.m. outside in the 4000 block of Iowa Avenue. Police said the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot...
Suspects Fleeing Police Claim Too Many Lives in St. Louis
On the night of May 5, Aaron Piggee had a normal phone call with his mother. They talked briefly about what she planned to cook for Mother's Day. His mother, Anngelique Simmons, loved to cook, Piggee says, and she loved her grandkids. She asked how his 15-year-old daughter, Anniyasha Wallace, was doing in school.
Two injured in crash on College Avenue
A late-morning crash Thursday in Alton sent both drivers to the hospital for observation. Alton Police say it happened just before eleven at College Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway. A white Chevrolet and brown Kia collided. Police say the drivers were in stable condition when taken to Alton Memorial. No...
Arnold man arrested for allegedly pulling knife on De Soto man
A 25-year-old Arnold man was arrested for allegedly threatening a De Soto man with a knife. However, the Arnold man was scared away when the other man pulled out a gun, Arnold Police reported. The incident occurred just before noon on Aug. 1 after the two men began arguing outside...
Pevely man allegedly assaulted Imperial man in Arnold drive-thru
Arnold Police are scheduled on Aug. 17 to interview a 36-year-old Pevely man who reportedly assaulted an Imperial man in the Dairy Queen drive-thru. The man was identified from surveillance video of the altercation, Maj. Clinton Wooldridge said. Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. July 28 to the restaurant,...
Dardenne Prairie road construction finally started
Residents woke up today to find more street slabs in Pinnacle Point were removed.
Two killed in two St. Louis shootings Monday
An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a pair of separate St. Louis shootings Monday afternoon.
Lake Saint Louis woman accused of defrauding disabled uncle
LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) – A Lake Saint Louis woman is accused of defrauding her disabled uncle. Jessica Medrano, 41, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on one count of aggravated identify theft, one count of access device fraud and 12 counts of wire fraud. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Driver killed in Hartford crash identified
A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
Police are on the scene where a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis.
Salem Man And One Other Killed in Two Vehicle Crash near Bixby
Salem, Mo. – A Salem, Missouri man and one other were killed in a two vehicle crash near Bixby on Thursday, August 11, 2022. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 7:52 p.m. on Missouri 32, seven and a half miles east of Bixby, Missouri.
