ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
swimswam.com

World Junior Champion Jade Hannah Announces Transfer To LSU

Five-time World Junior Champion Jade Hannah joins Maggie MacNeil as the second Canadian swimmer to transfer to LSU this summer. Archive photo via USC Athletics. A few weeks after entering the transfer portal, Canadian swimmer and five-time World Junior Champion Jade Hannah announced that she will be continuing her collegiate career at Louisiana State University. She spent her freshman year, which was the 2021-22 season, competing for the University of Southern California.
BATON ROUGE, LA
swimswam.com

Lithuanian National Teamer Tomas Navikonis (2022) Decommits From Florida

Lithuanian National Teamer Tomas Navikonis has decommitted from Florida, a hit for the program as it looks to rebuild after loosing a large senior class. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Lithuanian National Team member Tomas Navikonis has told SwimSwam that he will no longer be attending the University of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalia Antoniou
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Paul Finebaum says this Big Ten football team is ‘Unquestionably’ the biggest threat to Alabama

Alabama is once again the top-ranked team in college football following Monday’s release of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. But that doesn’t mean that teams aren’t knocking at the door, with a Big Ten team, in particular, the most likely to topple the Crimson Tide from the top spot. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said that “Unquestionably” the best chance to knock off Alabama comes from Ohio State. The Buckeyes are second in the AP poll and received six first-place votes. (Alabama got 54, for what it is worth). With a season opener at home against No. 5 Notre Dame, Finebaum thinks that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
swimswam.com

Minnesota Unveils 2022-23 Swimming & Diving Schedule

The lineup includes three regular-season home duals, the annual Minnesota Invitational in early December, and hosting the Men's NCAA Championships. Archive photo via Craig Lassig/Minnesota Athletics. Courtesy: Minnesota Athletics. MINNEAPOLIS – Hosting the 2023 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships highlights the 2022-23 schedule for the University of Minnesota swimming...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

SMU Swimmer Elijah Sohn Switches to DI Football at Sam Houston

SMU swimmer Elijah Sohn will be hanging up his suit and goggles to take up Division I football at Sam Houston this upcoming 2022-2023 season. Archive photo via Brandon Howard. After a few months of speculation, Elijah Sohn has officially transferred out of Southern Methodist University’s swimming program to the Sam Houston State University football team.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
247Sports

College basketball team rankings: 10 best 2022 recruiting hauls

The days of having a four-year plan for freshmen are long over. There's more pressure than ever on some coaches to build contenders, but the time to construct the ideal roster is getting smaller. Some programs are trying to build a national champion from basically scratch this offseason. We'll check back next April to see how successful programs like that were in that mission.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Year#Swimming
swimswam.com

The Great ACC Coaching Swap Continues As Brinkman Heads To Boston College

There has been an unusually-high number of coaching changes within the ACC since the 2021-22 NCAA season concluded in March. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Every NCAA offseason yields a number of coaching changes from some of the country’s top swimming & diving programs, but it’s rare we see so many come within one conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Xavier will host four-star wing from Ohio on visit this week

Xavier will host a four-star wing from Ohio on an official visit this week. Dailyn Swain from Columbus Africentric High School is set to make it to campus on Thursday. Swain averaged 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.3 steals per game for All Ohio Red on the EYBL Circuit this summer.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Mike Gundy snaps on Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC saying it is all about the money

Mike Gundy is not as vocal as Mike Leach, but he is not afraid to tell you how he feels. Gundy talked about the Big 12, which is losing Texas and OU but also gaining BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF, but Gundy said that he felt the Longhorns and Sooners were leaving to the SEC for money and nothing else. In fact, he was as far as to say that Texas and Oklahoma “took the money and ran”.
NORMAN, OK
swimswam.com

Canadian Olympian Josh Liendo Set To Join University of Florida This Season

Three-time World Championship medalist and Canadian Record holder Josh Liendo has announced his commitment to the University of Florida. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Spencer Penland contributed to this report. One of the top young talents in men’s swimming has announced his collegiate commitment. Josh Liendo, a 2021 Canadian...
GAINESVILLE, FL
swimswam.com

Boston College Hires Notre Dame Assistant Joe Brinkman as Next Head Coach

Boston College ventured into rival Notre Dame territory to find the next head coach of the school’s swimming and diving program. Current photo via Boston College Athletics. Boston College ventured into rival territory to find the next head coach of the school’s swimming and diving program. The Eagles...
COLLEGE SPORTS
swimswam.com

Oklahoma 6A State Champion Ryan Healy Sends Verbal to the University of Michigan

The University of Michigan secured a verbal commitment from Summer Junior Nationals finalist Ryan Healy for the 2023-24 season. Current photo via Ryan Healy. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy