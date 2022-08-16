Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
advantagenews.com
Two injured in crash on College Avenue
A late-morning crash Thursday in Alton sent both drivers to the hospital for observation. Alton Police say it happened just before eleven at College Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway. A white Chevrolet and brown Kia collided. Police say the drivers were in stable condition when taken to Alton Memorial. No...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington School Superintendent To Retire
(Farmington) Farmington School Superintendent Matt Ruble has announced that this will be his last year as superintendent of the district. Ruble says he’s truly enjoyed his nearly 20 year tenure as a Knight. Ruble says the time was just right to step aside. The search is now on for...
Man struck and killed by van Tuesday night
A 68-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a van Tuesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dardenne Prairie road construction finally started
Residents woke up today to find more street slabs in Pinnacle Point were removed.
Washington Missourian
Union Expressway still on track
After expressing concern earlier about the future of the planned $12 million Union Expressway, Union officials say the project is moving forward. In May, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) included $86 million in safety and capacity improvements along Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair on its $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), with construction expected to start in 2026. That raised eyebrows because the expressway is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase, with construction expected in 2023.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested in Arnold for alleged possession of drugs
A 26-year-old Imperial man was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance after he reportedly ran into a pump at a Mobil On the Run in Arnold. The pump was not damaged, but police allegedly found a white crystal-like substance in a 2016 Jeep he was driving at the gas station, 3611 W. Outer Road.
KMOV
Frustration felt by SLPS parents over bus shortages while other districts say they’re good to go for the fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One day after St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) district leaders announced bus routes for eight schools in the district would be suspended temporarily, parents like Jen Wadley continue to panic. “Here we are a week before school starts and, ‘Oh yeah, your kid has no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Backs Up Traffic on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington
(Farmington) Traffic was backed up for a while Wednesday afternoon on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington after a multi-vehicle accident took place. An officer with the Farmington Police Department tells Regional Radio that a vehicle was on Vandergriff Street, pulling onto Karsch but struck a vehicle traveling west on Karsch. The...
mymoinfo.com
Business in High Ridge victims of property damage
(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business in the 1400 block of Gravois in High Ridge for a report of property damage. According to sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell, the victim said they arrived at the business around 8:25 on the morning of August 5th when they spotted the damage.
KMOV
‘What is it going to take?’ Fox C-6 parents sound off about cut bus routes, school district shares efforts to recruit applicants
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Millions of children are kicking off the fall semester nationwide without a bus ride to school, and thousands of Fox C-6 school district students are feeling that same absence of a set of wheels. District parent Terri Edwards said she is outraged the school district cut...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Awards Contract For Water Main Work
(Farmington) The City of Farmington has hired CE Contracting to replace the water main in Ste. Genevieve Avenue between Karsch Boulevard and Veterans Drive. According to a news release, the west-bound lane of Ste. Genevieve Avenue will be closed periodically during construction. Construction is scheduled to begin August 22, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton
AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Mail stolen from Chesterfield post office
Police are investigating several reports of stolen mail at the Chesterfield post office over the past several weeks.
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
mymoinfo.com
Chickens are now allowed in the City of Festus
(Festus) Last week, the Festus City Council passed an ordinance that homeowners can now own chickens within city limits. Festus Public Works Director Matt Unrine says there are some restrictions to the rules. Unrine says no roosters are allowed only females with a maximum of four chickens. Those wanting to...
tncontentexchange.com
Pipe bomb causes $40,000 in damage
Last month, a piece of equipment belonging to Madison County was destroyed by an alleged pipe bomb. The damage totaled the tractor and an official says it is going to cost upwards of $40,000 to replace it. The Madison County Sheriff's Department reports, on July 18, Madison County Road &...
mymoinfo.com
Iron Mountain Baby Anniversary This Week
(Big River) 120 years ago, a baby was found near a railroad trestle in Washington County and the mystery of the Iron Mountain Baby began. William avoided the publicity surrounding his adoption and it is said he never told his son about his early life.
ozarkradionews.com
Salem Man And One Other Killed in Two Vehicle Crash near Bixby
Salem, Mo. – A Salem, Missouri man and one other were killed in a two vehicle crash near Bixby on Thursday, August 11, 2022. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 7:52 p.m. on Missouri 32, seven and a half miles east of Bixby, Missouri.
mymoinfo.com
Valley of Caledonia School Farm Part of Washington County Home Grown Farm Tour
(Caledonia) This year’s Washington County Home Grown Farm Tour and Benefit Picnic is set for next Saturday the 27th from 10 until 4. The Washington County Community Partnership puts this event together, now in it’s 13th year. Debby Bust with the Partnership says excited about the Valley School...
Comments / 2