Festus, MO

advantagenews.com

Two injured in crash on College Avenue

A late-morning crash Thursday in Alton sent both drivers to the hospital for observation. Alton Police say it happened just before eleven at College Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway. A white Chevrolet and brown Kia collided. Police say the drivers were in stable condition when taken to Alton Memorial. No...
ALTON, IL
mymoinfo.com

Farmington School Superintendent To Retire

(Farmington) Farmington School Superintendent Matt Ruble has announced that this will be his last year as superintendent of the district. Ruble says he’s truly enjoyed his nearly 20 year tenure as a Knight. Ruble says the time was just right to step aside. The search is now on for...
FARMINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Union Expressway still on track

After expressing concern earlier about the future of the planned $12 million Union Expressway, Union officials say the project is moving forward. In May, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) included $86 million in safety and capacity improvements along Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair on its $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), with construction expected to start in 2026. That raised eyebrows because the expressway is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase, with construction expected in 2023.
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested in Arnold for alleged possession of drugs

A 26-year-old Imperial man was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance after he reportedly ran into a pump at a Mobil On the Run in Arnold. The pump was not damaged, but police allegedly found a white crystal-like substance in a 2016 Jeep he was driving at the gas station, 3611 W. Outer Road.
IMPERIAL, MO
mymoinfo.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash Backs Up Traffic on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington

(Farmington) Traffic was backed up for a while Wednesday afternoon on Karsch Boulevard in Farmington after a multi-vehicle accident took place. An officer with the Farmington Police Department tells Regional Radio that a vehicle was on Vandergriff Street, pulling onto Karsch but struck a vehicle traveling west on Karsch. The...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Business in High Ridge victims of property damage

(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business in the 1400 block of Gravois in High Ridge for a report of property damage. According to sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell, the victim said they arrived at the business around 8:25 on the morning of August 5th when they spotted the damage.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Awards Contract For Water Main Work

(Farmington) The City of Farmington has hired CE Contracting to replace the water main in Ste. Genevieve Avenue between Karsch Boulevard and Veterans Drive. According to a news release, the west-bound lane of Ste. Genevieve Avenue will be closed periodically during construction. Construction is scheduled to begin August 22, 2022.
FARMINGTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton

AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
AFFTON, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri

Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
DEFIANCE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Chickens are now allowed in the City of Festus

(Festus) Last week, the Festus City Council passed an ordinance that homeowners can now own chickens within city limits. Festus Public Works Director Matt Unrine says there are some restrictions to the rules. Unrine says no roosters are allowed only females with a maximum of four chickens. Those wanting to...
FESTUS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Pipe bomb causes $40,000 in damage

Last month, a piece of equipment belonging to Madison County was destroyed by an alleged pipe bomb. The damage totaled the tractor and an official says it is going to cost upwards of $40,000 to replace it. The Madison County Sheriff's Department reports, on July 18, Madison County Road &...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Iron Mountain Baby Anniversary This Week

(Big River) 120 years ago, a baby was found near a railroad trestle in Washington County and the mystery of the Iron Mountain Baby began. William avoided the publicity surrounding his adoption and it is said he never told his son about his early life.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Salem Man And One Other Killed in Two Vehicle Crash near Bixby

Salem, Mo. – A Salem, Missouri man and one other were killed in a two vehicle crash near Bixby on Thursday, August 11, 2022. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 7:52 p.m. on Missouri 32, seven and a half miles east of Bixby, Missouri.
SALEM, MO

