ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tom Kennedy leads the NFL in preseason receiving yards

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19aVo3_0hJAhxYR00

It’s just one week and it’s exhibition season, but Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy is off to a roaring start. Now that every NFL team has played at least one preseason game, Kennedy sits atop the league in receiving yardage.

Kennedy caught eight passes for 104 yards in the Lions’ preseason-opening loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He had 12 targets, including the final one that fell to the Ford Field turf while he was bracketed in coverage by Falcons defenders. It was a sterling 2022 debut for the former lacrosse star.

Kennedy was the only player in the league to top the century mark in receiving yards in the first week of preseason action. Kristian Wilkerson of the Patriots stalled at 99. Buffalo’s Isaiah Hodgins topped Kennedy in catches with nine, but the Bills WR managed just 77 yards.

It’s a nice kickoff for Kennedy in his effort to make the Lions. Now entering his fourth season in Detroit, Kennedy has bounced between the active roster and practice squad since 2019. He’s caught six passes for 54 yards in 10 career games–all in 2021, plus Kennedy famously threw a 75-yard TD pass to Kalif Raymond on a gadget play in the season-ending win over the Packers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Atlanta, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought about Danny Shelton's first practice

The Kansas City Chiefs made things official with DT Danny Shelton on Monday. ESPN reported that Shelton had agreed to terms with the Chiefs a week ago, but with such a quick turnaround before preseason Week 1, the team didn’t make things official until the new practice week. Shelton reported for his first training camp practice on Monday, providing fans in attendance and the coaching staff with a first look at his skill set.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to admire this Panthers player

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has admiration for Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, as the Patriots work with the Carolina Panthers in joint practices. Hekker has put together a solid career with four Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro nods. The Oregon State product was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade team and was a staple of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams special-teams unit from 2012-2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalif Raymond
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team

The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

When will Tom Brady return to the Bucs?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent the past two days in Nashville, taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans in advance of Saturday’s preseason matchup. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was not in attendance, as he continues an extended absence from the team for personal reasons. Bucs head coach...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Lions#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Ford#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks RT Abe Lucas absolutely dominated in his first NFL game

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the NFL’s most successful teams over the last decade, but they have, more often than not, fielded offensive lines that have ranked at or near the bottom of the league. Having former offensive line coach Tom Cable in charge of personnel for that group from 2011-2017 certainly didn’t help, and outside of the occasional expenditure, the front five hasn’t seemed to be a top priority for head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC power rankings heading into the 2022 season

The countdown to the college football season is now down to less than two weeks. Most SEC teams will have to wait a bit longer for their campaigns to begin, but Vanderbilt will be the lone league team in action during Week 0 on Aug. 27 when it crosses both the country and an ocean to play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on the road.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

140K+
Followers
186K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy