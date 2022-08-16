ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU, Indiana open 2022 with scoreless draw

West Virginia women’s soccer’s 2022 revenge tour got off to a slow start. WVU hosted Indiana in a non-conference clash on Thursday to open its season, playing the Hoosiers to a scoreless draw. Despite maintaining control over most of the contest, Nikki Izzo-Brown hoped for a little more out of her squad in the first match of the season.
