Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: I-20 work to affect drivers at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction work this week again will affect drivers on Interstate 20 at the Georgia-South Carolina state line. On Tuesday at 8 p.m., rolling lane closures will take place on westbound I-20 near the Savannah River bridge, allowing construction crews to remove any large roadway debris on the shoulders.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Tourism brings economic growth to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tourism is growing again in Augusta. The numbers are slightly higher than the year before COVID hit. We are breaking down how conventions and events are bringing in more money to Augusta. Events like Peach Jam, Pride, and others, including TechNet, which wrapped up Thursday, have...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County sheriff asks for funding to raise level of service

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recruiting shortages for sheriff’s offices is an issue we’ve heard Richmond and Columbia County speak on. Burke County officials say they’re battling similar issues on top of being a rural area. They’re asking for over a million dollars from commissioners to recruit and retain the deputies they already have.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Multiple agencies working reported bus accident in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a reported private bus accident in Grovetown. The call came in at 12:21 p.m. to Columbia County dispatch for an accident near Wrightsboro Road and Horizon Parkway. We're told the call was then transferred to Grovetown Police Department. According...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Recycled Rides program donates car to a local single mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman got a life-changing gift that will help her pursue her career and take care of her family. It was all because of some businesses and their big hearts. “At first, I didn’t think it was the truth. Nobody doesn’t give anything for free,...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Residents and commission push for Peach Orchard Road to have traffic lights

(AUGUSTA, GA) - For years PEACH ORCHARD ROAD RESIDENTS have been ASKING FOR A TRAFFIC SIGNAL TO BE PUT IN TO PREVENT DEADLY ACCIDENTS. DISTRICT 6 COMMISSIONER, BEN HASAN AND THE MAYOR HAVE BEEN ATTEMPTING TO GET THE gEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S ATTENTION FOR A FEW YEARS NOW. NOW, WITH A SAFETY STUDY IN PLACE, THEY ARE ONE STEP CLOSER TO CURBING THE NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS THAT OCCUR ON PEACH ORCHARD ROAD.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County leaders approve tax funds for projects

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County commissions are supporting a tax, Local Options Sales Tax, or LOST. Money goes towards some projects in the community. Here’s how they’ll divide and spend it. “The purpose of a 1-cent sales tax and counties are able to administer but then collect...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Where does the search stand for Augusta’s new city administrator?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s search for a new city administrator hit a delay Tuesday in commission, but for some commissioners, that’s good news. Back in February, Takiyah Douse replaced Odie Donald after his resignation. Since then, Douse has served as the interim administrator. We talked to commissioners...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Business roundup: $3M in upgrades launched at Enterprise Mill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beacon Real Estate Group is beginning a $3 million improvement plan at the Enterprise Mill in Augusta, a former cotton mill that’s now a mixed-use housing and business complex. Upcoming improvements to the 1450 Greene St. complex include interior renovations to all 60 loft apartment...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Car accidents have claimed 9 lives across region this week

STILLMORE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three occupants of a van were killed early Wednesday when it traveled into the path of an 18-wheeler in Stillmore, according to authorities. The fatal crash was among a string of them across the region this week. In Emanuel County. Coroner Jeffrey Peebles said the Stillmore...
STILLMORE, GA
wgac.com

Where Are The Most Expensive Homes In The Area?

Our news partners at WJBF have done the research and come up with an interesting list. They set about to find where the most expensive homes in the area are located. A couple of the results are surprising. Homes in Augusta rank 15th on the list.The values of the homes in the area have gone up over 50% in the last five years, in the case of Windsor, SC., almost 100%
EVANS, GA
WJBF

Thousands flock to Augusta for TechNet convention

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The 10th annual Tech Net is underway at the Marriott in downtown Augusta. Thousands will attend the convention, learning about all the newest innovations in cyber and technology. “Designing and Deploying a Unified Network” is the theme of this year’s TechNet Augusta Convention. The event began in 2013 and brings together the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders vote to allow tiny-home villages in city

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission on Tuesday approved an ordinance that will allow the development of tiny home villages in the city. The compact structures are seen as a possible solution to a shortage of affordable housing. Commissioners also:. Approved an agreement that will continue with Wellpath as...
AUGUSTA, GA

