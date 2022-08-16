Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents, suspected of being pill mill
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Federal agents raided a Broward County pharmacy on Tuesday that is suspected of being a pill mill. Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies were involved in the raid at Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar.
Click10.com
Feds seize $32K, arrest 9 for smuggling near Haulover Inlet
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal agents and local police intercepted what they called a “maritime smuggling event” a few miles off Haulover Inlet, arresting nine people Monday, officials said. Agents also seized $32,000 and a gun, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar,...
floridabulldog.org
Broward Sheriff fights Criminal Justice Standards Commission move to strip him of license to be a cop for lying
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is fighting a recommendation that he be stripped of his state license to be a police officer for multiple counts of lying under oath, according to documentation obtained by Florida Bulldog. The case now goes to an administrative law judge in Tallahassee for a “formal hearing”...
Parkland Resident Pleads Guilty In $21 Million Stock Scheme
A Parkland man who acted as the ringleader of a $21 million investment scam—and was recorded by the FBI paying kickbacks at a Boca Raton Starbucks—pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to mail fraud and wire fraud. Paul Geraci, 45, who previously lived in Parkland Golf and Country...
fox4now.com
Gov. DeSantis announces arrest of 20 people charged for voter fraud
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrest of 20 individuals arrested for voter fraud Thursday afternoon at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. He was joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Secretary of State Cord Byrd, acting commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
NBC Miami
‘Who Cares': Miami Firefighter Under Investigation for Comments About Slain Detective
A Miami firefighter is under investigation for vulgar comments he allegedly made while referring to a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week. The comments were allegedly made by firefighter Kevin Newcomb in a group chat on WhatsApp following the death of Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed robbery suspect Monday night.
Prosecutor’s errant text message triggers mistrial in South Florida murder case
A Broward prosecutor’s texted complaint about a judge’s ruling in a murder case prompted a mistrial this week because one of the recipients of the text was the judge. Broward Circuit Judge Peter Holden had just ruled against the state by deciding to keep a piece of evidence from the jury in the case against Corey Gordon, 45, who is accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler son in North ...
Click10.com
Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
20 are accused of illegally voting in Florida. DeSantis calls it ‘the opening salvo’ in cases.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that state agents were arresting 20 Florida felons who he said voted illegally in 2020, declaring it the first step in what he promised would be an overdue effort to ensure election integrity. The number of arrests is miniscule compared to the 11.1 million Floridians who voted in the 2020 presidential election in Florida. But DeSantis said the effort ...
Suspect in 2007 St. Paul drive-by shooting arrested in Fla., will be extradited to Minn.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he has issued an extradition warrant for a suspect in a 2007 drive-by shooting in St. Paul who was arrested in Florida.Tajiddin Akbar was apprehended in Florida last week and is being held in Broward County, the governor's office said."There is no timeline on accountability," Walz said in a release. "Anyone who threatens the safety of Minnesotans will be held accountable."Akbar was the third suspect in a drive-by shooting that followed a drug deal gone wrong, the governor's office said. The two other suspects, Lionell Thomas and Lamont Wilson, pleaded guilty in 2007.Ramsey County Attorney John Choi sent the governor a formal request for Akbar's extradition last week, and authorities in both states are working out the extradition now.
Click10.com
Video captures theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of allergy medications at CVS in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – New surveillance video released Tuesday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office appears to show a man stealing allergy products from a CVS on Coral Ridge Drive. On Aug. 5 at approximately 11:15 am, BSO deputies responded to the CVS located on 11375 West Atlantic Boulevard,...
thewestsidegazette.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
South Florida teacher appears in court on animal abuse charges
A South Florida teacher appeared in court last week on charges of animal abuse after allegedly kicking, punching and body slamming a dog.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Miami Cop's Alleged Radio Call During Officer Shooting Under Investigation
No. 1 - The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. Echaverry, 29, is a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects. RID detectives were in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue Monday night when they spotted a white sedan that had been involved in an earlier armed robbery in Broward County. The vehicle pursuit ended but a foot pursuit ensued, before there was a confrontation and shots were fired, Ramirez said. Echaverry and the suspect were both shot, officials said. Meanwhile, a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured was fatally shot by officers Tuesday in Miami Springs, sources said.
NBC Miami
Man Who Died After Eating Raw Oysters Also Had Drugs in System: Medical Examiner
A South Florida man who died after eating raw oysters last month also had a number of drugs in his system including cocaine and Fentanyl, a medical examiner's report said. The report from the Broward County Medical Examiner said 44-year-old Roger Pinckney tested positive for cannabis, cocaine, Fentanyl, oxycodone and opiates after his death on July 31.
Florida police shooting: Miami-Dade officer critically wounded, suspect dead, officials say
MIAMI — A Florida police officer has been hospitalized with critical injuries and a suspect is dead following a Monday night shootout in Miami, authorities said. According to WSVN-TV and the Miami Herald, the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near 67th Street and 17th Avenue in Liberty City. Miami-Dade police stopped a white car linked to an earlier robbery, but the driver refused to exit the vehicle, the department said. The driver then struck several police cruisers and fled, eventually crashing into a civilian vehicle about 10 blocks away, authorities said.
Click10.com
FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.
tamaractalk.com
Home Developer “Encouraged” by Court’s Decision in its Favor
13th Floor Homes will get the quasi-judicial hearing they sued the City of Tamarac over, however, it is too early to say when it might happen. The developer is requesting a land use change designation for two 18-hole golf courses at the Woodlands Country Club from “recreational” to “residential” to build 335 homes, a new clubhouse, and a “recreation” campus on the old golf course.
Click10.com
911 caller mistakes umbrella in man’s backpack for rifle near Miami Dade College
KENDALL, Fla. – The Kendall campus of Miami Dade College was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after someone called 911 to report that there was an armed person on campus riding a bicycle. But authorities say the 911 caller mistook an umbrella in the man’s backpack for a...
Click10.com
Sources ID suspect killed in MDPD shootout; was pulled over by S. Fla. officer 1 week prior
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The man killed by Miami-Dade police officers in a Monday night shootout that left one officer critically wounded was a 32-year-old man last known to be living in Georgia, sources tell Local 10 News. The series of events that ended in Jeremy Willie Horton being...
