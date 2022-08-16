ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents, suspected of being pill mill

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Federal agents raided a Broward County pharmacy on Tuesday that is suspected of being a pill mill. Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies were involved in the raid at Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar.
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Feds seize $32K, arrest 9 for smuggling near Haulover Inlet

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal agents and local police intercepted what they called a “maritime smuggling event” a few miles off Haulover Inlet, arresting nine people Monday, officials said. Agents also seized $32,000 and a gun, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar,...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miramar, FL
Miramar, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox4now.com

Gov. DeSantis announces arrest of 20 people charged for voter fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrest of 20 individuals arrested for voter fraud Thursday afternoon at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. He was joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Secretary of State Cord Byrd, acting commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

‘Who Cares': Miami Firefighter Under Investigation for Comments About Slain Detective

A Miami firefighter is under investigation for vulgar comments he allegedly made while referring to a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week. The comments were allegedly made by firefighter Kevin Newcomb in a group chat on WhatsApp following the death of Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed robbery suspect Monday night.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Prosecutor’s errant text message triggers mistrial in South Florida murder case

A Broward prosecutor’s texted complaint about a judge’s ruling in a murder case prompted a mistrial this week because one of the recipients of the text was the judge. Broward Circuit Judge Peter Holden had just ruled against the state by deciding to keep a piece of evidence from the jury in the case against Corey Gordon, 45, who is accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler son in North ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Agents#Raid#Dea#Reuters#Hhs#Healthplus Pharmacy
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 are accused of illegally voting in Florida. DeSantis calls it ‘the opening salvo’ in cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that state agents were arresting 20 Florida felons who he said voted illegally in 2020, declaring it the first step in what he promised would be an overdue effort to ensure election integrity. The number of arrests is miniscule compared to the 11.1 million Floridians who voted in the 2020 presidential election in Florida. But DeSantis said the effort ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Suspect in 2007 St. Paul drive-by shooting arrested in Fla., will be extradited to Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he has issued an extradition warrant for a suspect in a 2007 drive-by shooting in St. Paul who was arrested in Florida.Tajiddin Akbar was apprehended in Florida last week and is being held in Broward County, the governor's office said."There is no timeline on accountability," Walz said in a release. "Anyone who threatens the safety of Minnesotans will be held accountable."Akbar was the third suspect in a drive-by shooting that followed a drug deal gone wrong, the governor's office said. The two other suspects, Lionell Thomas and Lamont Wilson, pleaded guilty in 2007.Ramsey County Attorney John Choi sent the governor a formal request for Akbar's extradition last week, and authorities in both states are working out the extradition now.
SAINT PAUL, MN
thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Miami Cop's Alleged Radio Call During Officer Shooting Under Investigation

No. 1 - The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. Echaverry, 29, is a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects. RID detectives were in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue Monday night when they spotted a white sedan that had been involved in an earlier armed robbery in Broward County. The vehicle pursuit ended but a foot pursuit ensued, before there was a confrontation and shots were fired, Ramirez said. Echaverry and the suspect were both shot, officials said. Meanwhile, a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured was fatally shot by officers Tuesday in Miami Springs, sources said.
MIAMI, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida police shooting: Miami-Dade officer critically wounded, suspect dead, officials say

MIAMI — A Florida police officer has been hospitalized with critical injuries and a suspect is dead following a Monday night shootout in Miami, authorities said. According to WSVN-TV and the Miami Herald, the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near 67th Street and 17th Avenue in Liberty City. Miami-Dade police stopped a white car linked to an earlier robbery, but the driver refused to exit the vehicle, the department said. The driver then struck several police cruisers and fled, eventually crashing into a civilian vehicle about 10 blocks away, authorities said.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
tamaractalk.com

Home Developer “Encouraged” by Court’s Decision in its Favor

13th Floor Homes will get the quasi-judicial hearing they sued the City of Tamarac over, however, it is too early to say when it might happen. The developer is requesting a land use change designation for two 18-hole golf courses at the Woodlands Country Club from “recreational” to “residential” to build 335 homes, a new clubhouse, and a “recreation” campus on the old golf course.
TAMARAC, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy