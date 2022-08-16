Great good news for folk music lovers sure to burst your COVID doldrums — the Knights of Columbus bring Men of Worth back to town Saturday, Aug. 27 at Monsignor Moran Hall. The Men of Worth duo — Scotsman Donnie MacDonald and Irishman James Keigher have appeared several times locally, and they always delight their audience with an eclectic mixture of old and new music that trods way back into the Celtic tradition — those wonderful old modal melodies that form the basis of the music of the British Isles — and then scampers forward to songs that are as modern as today. Keigher, one of those Irish tenors, might offer classic favorites such as “Danny Boy” or with music by legendary Irish performer Sean Tyrrell (who sadly passed last October). And MacDonald is sure to pull out a number or three with words and/or music written by himself or his mother. And he even sings songs in that ancient Gaelic language that seems to somehow resonate in the DNA of those of us of Scottish ancestry.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO