Lassen County News
Request for Proposal, Dept of Planning and Building Services
COUNTY OF LASSEN’S DEPARTMENT OF PLANNING AND BUILDING SERVICES. TO PROVIDE GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEM (GIS) SERVICES TO LASSEN COUNTY. The County of Lassen’s Department of Planning and Building Services invites sealed proposals from qualified individuals and firms to provide Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Services to the County. For...
Lassen County News
Chamber of Commerce asks county residents how to spend Dixie Fire settlement money
North state residents will never forget the Dixie Fire — the largest wildfire in California history that ravaged nearly a million acres in Lassen, Plumas, Butte, Shasta and Tehama counties for more than three months during the late summer and fall of 2021. The fire destroyed many small communities such as Greenville, Canyon Dam and Indian Falls. Thousands of residents were ordered to leave their homes because of threats from the enormous wildfire that started when a tree fell on a Pacific Gas and Electric Company powerline in the Feather River Canyon.
Lassen County News
BLM completes wild horse, burro gather in Twin Peaks Herd Management Area
The Bureau of Land Management completed gathering and removing excess wild horses and burros from the Twin Peaks Herd Management Area on public lands along the California-Nevada border northeast of Susanville. The agency captured 2,111 wild horses and 339 wild burros. The BLM plans to remove 1,869 wild horses and 339 wild burros from the range.
Lassen County News
Moody abandons referee appointment in CCC case
Ralph Moody, a visiting Lassen County Superior Court judge, had considered the appointment of Harvey Leiderman as a referee in the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to investigate “whether a party engaged in improper conduct in the legislative process” regarding the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Further the judge wants to investigate if the state has taken other steps to close the California Correctional Center in violation of a preemptory order issued in 2021 by Lassen County Superior Court Judge Mark Nareau when it initiated a California Environmental Quality Act review for CCC months after Nareau’s order.
Lassen County News
Men of Worth return to Susanville
Great good news for folk music lovers sure to burst your COVID doldrums — the Knights of Columbus bring Men of Worth back to town Saturday, Aug. 27 at Monsignor Moran Hall. The Men of Worth duo — Scotsman Donnie MacDonald and Irishman James Keigher have appeared several times locally, and they always delight their audience with an eclectic mixture of old and new music that trods way back into the Celtic tradition — those wonderful old modal melodies that form the basis of the music of the British Isles — and then scampers forward to songs that are as modern as today. Keigher, one of those Irish tenors, might offer classic favorites such as “Danny Boy” or with music by legendary Irish performer Sean Tyrrell (who sadly passed last October). And MacDonald is sure to pull out a number or three with words and/or music written by himself or his mother. And he even sings songs in that ancient Gaelic language that seems to somehow resonate in the DNA of those of us of Scottish ancestry.
Lassen County News
Superhero Fun Run and Walk held at 8 a.m. Saturday — Don’t forget to wear your favorite superhero costume
Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities have an opportunity to participate in a fun event that raises money for a great cause – local children. The 5th annual CASA Superhero Fun Run takes place this Saturday, Aug. 20 beginning at Lassen Senior Services, 1700 Sunkist Drive, in Susanville to honor the heroes of child abuse survivors. Participants may register online at CASAFunRun.eventbrite.com or at the event beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday morning or participants can also pick up a registration form at Lassen Family Services. Runners and walkers will hit the course between 8:45 and 9 a.m.
