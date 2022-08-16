ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

chris
2d ago

They don’t want treatment they just wanna a safe place to commit crimes and use drugs…. How dare they make them work for something!!

lynnwoodtoday.com

County council approves purchase of hotels for bridge housing

The Snohomish County Council Wednesday voted to approve County Executive Dave Somers’s proposal to convert two hotels into bridge housing with support services. Combined, the Days Inn in Everett and the America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will create 129 new units of time-limited housing for residents without shelter.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Local leaders working on deal to send inmates to Snohomish County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County leaders are exploring alternate options for housing criminals. The Whatcom County Council voted 6-1 to approve a $1.2 million agreement with Snohomish County during their August 9th meeting. The deal would allow corrections officials to send up to 45 inmates to the Snohomish County...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A judge has ordered the state agency that operates Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were assaulted by a violent patient who targeted women. One of the nurses who filed the lawsuit, Bernia Garner, lost part...
LAKEWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless

Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Washington State ordered to pay millions to injured health workers

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital has been ordered to pay several former employees who were injured by a violent patient. A judge has ordered the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates Western State Hospital in Lakewood, to pay more than $2 million to the four female health workers.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
PUYALLUP, WA
nbcrightnow.com

AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Dan Price Resigns, State House Minority Leader Dunks on Own Party, FDA Makes Controversial Choice to Get Boosters Out Faster

Dan Price resigns: CEO of Seattle-based Gravity Payments Dan Price resigned from his company last night to focus on “fighting” accusations from a woman who claimed Price forced an unwanted kiss on her. You’ll remember in February, the Seattle Times reported that the Seattle Municipal Court charged Price with fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Sound Transit says Lynnwood Link light rail completion may be delayed 4-6 months

Sound Transit is continuing its efforts to identify new opening dates for current Link light rail construction projects, with four- to six-month construction delays possible for both the Lynnwood and Redmond projects. The projects were previously scheduled for completion mid-2024. Since April of this year, Sound Transit has been flagging...
LYNNWOOD, WA
inlander.com

Find out where students fled their school districts fastest during the pandemic with the Washington State Enrollment Explorer

Imagine the equivalent of every student in the Seattle Public Schools district vanishing in a single year: That, effectively, is what happened in Washington state in the fall of 2020, as an exodus of tens of thousands — nearly four percent of the total student population — left the school system in the midst of COVID. And while some returned during the fall of 2021, enrollment barely recovered at all.
WASHINGTON STATE
WWEEK

Two Former Lawmen on an Unflattering List Found New Jobs at TriMet

Last week, WW published a list of public safety officers with ugly histories that county prosecutors say they might need to disclose to defense attorneys in the event the officers were called to testify in court (“The Odd Squad,” Aug. 10). Some had DUIIs, others were caught lying. WW identified seven who are currently employed by local government agencies, and profiled five.
KENT, WA
publicola.com

Seattle Legislation Aims to Stop “Crisis Pregnancy Centers” From Lying Quite So Much

At a press conference and bill signing for three pieces of legislation aimed at protecting people who seek abortions in Seattle, City Councilmember Tammy Morales said she had also introduced legislation that would bar so-called crisis pregnancy centers—fake clinics run by religious anti-abortion groups—from false advertising at their locations inside city limits.
SEATTLE, WA

