chris
2d ago
They don’t want treatment they just wanna a safe place to commit crimes and use drugs…. How dare they make them work for something!!
3
Snohomish County Council approves purchase of two hotels for homeless housing, wraparound services
The Snohomish County Council voted Wednesday to officially approve executive Dan Somers’s proposal to convert two hotels into bridge housing for the homeless, Somers’s office announced. Somers announced plans last week to convert a Days Inn facility in Everett to time-limited housing for the homeless. That facility, combined...
lynnwoodtoday.com
County council approves purchase of hotels for bridge housing
The Snohomish County Council Wednesday voted to approve County Executive Dave Somers’s proposal to convert two hotels into bridge housing with support services. Combined, the Days Inn in Everett and the America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will create 129 new units of time-limited housing for residents without shelter.
kpug1170.com
Local leaders working on deal to send inmates to Snohomish County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County leaders are exploring alternate options for housing criminals. The Whatcom County Council voted 6-1 to approve a $1.2 million agreement with Snohomish County during their August 9th meeting. The deal would allow corrections officials to send up to 45 inmates to the Snohomish County...
q13fox.com
WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A judge has ordered the state agency that operates Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were assaulted by a violent patient who targeted women. One of the nurses who filed the lawsuit, Bernia Garner, lost part...
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless
Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Nehring proposes halt to County hotel purchase until drug treatment ordinance passes
EVERETT, Wash., August 14, 2022 – On Thursday, August 12, Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring introduced an ordinance that will require tenants of the proposed County bridge and permanent supportive housing who have been diagnosed with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) participate in a drug treatment program. The ordinance follows...
kpug1170.com
Washington State ordered to pay millions to injured health workers
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital has been ordered to pay several former employees who were injured by a violent patient. A judge has ordered the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates Western State Hospital in Lakewood, to pay more than $2 million to the four female health workers.
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Judge requires Starbucks to re-hire unlawfully fired employees
A federal judge has ordered Starbucks to re-hire seven employees in Memphis. The National Labor Relations Board contends they were fired for leading a unionization effort at their store. Starbucks says the employees violated company police when they let a television crew inside the store after closing and without permission.
nbcrightnow.com
AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
The Stranger
Slog AM: Dan Price Resigns, State House Minority Leader Dunks on Own Party, FDA Makes Controversial Choice to Get Boosters Out Faster
Dan Price resigns: CEO of Seattle-based Gravity Payments Dan Price resigned from his company last night to focus on “fighting” accusations from a woman who claimed Price forced an unwanted kiss on her. You’ll remember in February, the Seattle Times reported that the Seattle Municipal Court charged Price with fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.
Whatcom County to spend $1.2 million this year to incarcerate people in Snohomish County
People incarcerated in the jail are also facing long wait times to be admitted to a state psychiatric hospital for competency restoration treatment.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sound Transit says Lynnwood Link light rail completion may be delayed 4-6 months
Sound Transit is continuing its efforts to identify new opening dates for current Link light rail construction projects, with four- to six-month construction delays possible for both the Lynnwood and Redmond projects. The projects were previously scheduled for completion mid-2024. Since April of this year, Sound Transit has been flagging...
inlander.com
Find out where students fled their school districts fastest during the pandemic with the Washington State Enrollment Explorer
Imagine the equivalent of every student in the Seattle Public Schools district vanishing in a single year: That, effectively, is what happened in Washington state in the fall of 2020, as an exodus of tens of thousands — nearly four percent of the total student population — left the school system in the midst of COVID. And while some returned during the fall of 2021, enrollment barely recovered at all.
Four King County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels
BELLEVUE, Wash. — During the recent hot weather, a lot of people are hitting the beach to cool off in the water. But King County says four beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria, which means there are feces in the water, usually from people, pets or wildlife on land.
One of world's largest moths discovered in Bellevue; officials ask Washington residents to look out for more
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A moth with 10-inch wings that is most commonly found in the tropical forests of Asia was discovered on a homeowner's garage in Bellevue, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Washington entomologists have now turned to the public for help to get more...
WWEEK
Two Former Lawmen on an Unflattering List Found New Jobs at TriMet
Last week, WW published a list of public safety officers with ugly histories that county prosecutors say they might need to disclose to defense attorneys in the event the officers were called to testify in court (“The Odd Squad,” Aug. 10). Some had DUIIs, others were caught lying. WW identified seven who are currently employed by local government agencies, and profiled five.
Chronicle
Republican Seattle City Attorney Making Quicker Filing Decisions, Prosecuting Misdemeanors More Often, Report Says
The Seattle City Attorney's Office is making the decision on whether to prosecute misdemeanors in a fraction of the time they were last year, and choosing to prosecute more than twice as often, according to a mandatory report prepared for the City Council and released Wednesday. In her campaign and...
Tri-City Herald
Lawsuit contends Redistricting Commission withheld public records to hide offensive texts
A lawsuit has been filed in Thurston County Superior Court alleging the Washington State Redistricting Commission violated the state’s Public Records Act. Arthur West, an Olympia resident and open government advocate, filed the complaint on Monday. The lawsuit alleges that the redistricting commission committed a series of violations and...
publicola.com
Seattle Legislation Aims to Stop “Crisis Pregnancy Centers” From Lying Quite So Much
At a press conference and bill signing for three pieces of legislation aimed at protecting people who seek abortions in Seattle, City Councilmember Tammy Morales said she had also introduced legislation that would bar so-called crisis pregnancy centers—fake clinics run by religious anti-abortion groups—from false advertising at their locations inside city limits.
